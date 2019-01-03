49ers GM John Lynch Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2019

Jan 03, 2019 at 03:19 PM
LYNCH-HOF-FINALIST-TW

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has once again reached the final step in his pursuit of induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was announced on Thursday that Lynch was one of 15 finalists for the Hall's Class of 2019. This is the sixth time that Lynch has been named a finalist.

Lynch will find out if he's made the cut on the eve of Super Bowl LIII just prior to NFL Honors. The former safety's career consisted of nine Pro Bowl appearances, two All-Pro honors and one Super Bowl ring. He spent 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is credited with helping turn the franchise around, both with his on-field production and as a leader. Lynch's final four seasons were spent with the Denver Broncos.

Over the course of his 15-year career, Lynch amassed 1,054 career tackles, 26 interceptions and 13 sacks. He was revered as a leader and feared for his hard-hitting prowess in the secondary.

Lynch has plenty of competition among this year's finalists as there are four other defensive backs on the list: Steve Atwater, Ed Reed, Champ Bailey and Ty Law.

Here are full details on the 15 finalists.

Related Content

news

2022 Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks

In the sixth installment of the 49ers roster breakdown, 49ers.com is taking a look at the cornerback position and how the unit has grown throughout the offseason.

news

Morning Report: How Could the 49ers D-Line Look Different in 2022?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Previa del Campamento de Entrenamiento 2022: Tight Ends

Con una buena combinación de juventud y experiencia, las alas cerradas de San Francisco lucen sólidas previó al inicio del campamento de entrenamiento.

news

2022 Training Camp Preview: Defensive Line

In the fifth installment of the 49ers position by position breakdown, 49ers.com is taking a look at the defensive line and how the unit can maintain their league-leading dominance.

Advertising