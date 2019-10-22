49ers WR Emmanuel Sanders By the Numbers

Oct 22, 2019 at 02:30 PM
A5TL0167
Matthew Asher

Digital Media Coordinator

Through the Years: Photos of 49ers WR Emmanuel Sanders

View the top images of new 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders' NFL career from his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.

WR Emmanuel Sanders
1 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
2 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
3 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
4 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
5 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
6 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
7 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
8 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
9 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
10 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
11 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
12 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
13 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
14 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
15 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
16 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
17 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
18 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
19 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
20 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
21 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
22 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
23 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
24 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
25 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
26 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
27 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders
28 / 28

WR Emmanuel Sanders

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Ahead of the 2019 NFL trade deadline, the San Francisco 49ers acquired wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2020 third-round and fourth-round draft picks.

Get to know the 49ers new wideout by the numbers.

1 Super Bowl Championship

2 Pro Bowls

2-for-2 in career passing attempts

8 playoff appearances

8.0 yards per target

13.1 yards per reception

18 rushes

39 receiving touchdowns

41 total touchdowns

43 career passing yards

95 games started

134 games played

159 rushing yards

448 playoff receiving yards

565 receptions

1,279 miles traveled from Denver, Colo. to Santa Clara, Calif.

7,391 receiving yards

Related Content

news

This Day in The Bay: Tory Nixon's First-Career Pick-Six

On this day, 49ers defensive back Tory Nixon returned the first interception of his career 88 yards for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

news

NFL Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Following Loss to Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers are just outside the top 10 of the NFL power rankings heading into Week 8 following their 44-23 loss to the Chiefs.

news

49ers Release Running Back Tevin Coleman

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has released running back Tevin Coleman.

news

5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver Brandon Aiyuk

Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Advertising