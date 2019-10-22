49ers WR Emmanuel Sanders By the Numbers

View the top images of new 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders' NFL career from his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.
Ahead of the 2019 NFL trade deadline, the San Francisco 49ers acquired wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2020 third-round and fourth-round draft picks.
Get to know the 49ers new wideout by the numbers.
1 Super Bowl Championship
2 Pro Bowls
2-for-2 in career passing attempts
8 playoff appearances
8.0 yards per target
13.1 yards per reception
18 rushes
39 receiving touchdowns
41 total touchdowns
43 career passing yards
95 games started
134 games played
159 rushing yards
448 playoff receiving yards
565 receptions
1,279 miles traveled from Denver, Colo. to Santa Clara, Calif.
7,391 receiving yards