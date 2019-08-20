10 Takeaways from 49ers Preseason Win Over Broncos

"The whole offense couldn't really get going. We didn't get anyone into a rhythm. I wish we could've gotten (Garoppolo) into a rhythm," Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "You need to be in there a lot of snaps where you can feel the rush and you have the timing and speed of the game with the coverages (and) with the receivers. You can simulate that only in practices but you're still never going to allow anyone to hit you. It's just getting back there and getting comfortable. Some guys don't come back from it as well. Jimmy's been great. He's come back and he hasn't had any setbacks and he's good to go. But Jimmy hasn't played a lot of football this last year so it's about getting him reps and putting him in different situations and letting him play as much as possible but you can't keep all your other guys out there as much as possible too so we're having to deal with that as we go and have him ready for week one."