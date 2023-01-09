49ers Announce United Airlines as Team's Presenting Sponsor of 2022 Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers announced the corporate partners to be associated with the team's 2022 playoff run, highlighted by presenting sponsor United Airlines. As the Official Airline of the 49ers, United is sponsoring a gameday experience sweepstakes – including flights to potential away games – for the entirety of the playoffs beginning with the 49ers NFC Wildcard Game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, January 14th at Levi's® Stadium.

The online sweepstakes will provide one lucky fan and their guest with a once-in-a-lifetime gameday experience inclusive of game tickets, lodging and airfare to any potential away games. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by visiting 49ers.com. A winner for wildcard weekend will be announced on Thursday, January 12th and the sweepstakes will repeat for each additional playoff game the 49ers compete in this postseason.

"We are thrilled to have United onboard as the presenting sponsor of 49ers playoffs for the second consecutive season," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Last season, our team played in three road playoff games and United was a big reason why the Faithful showed up strong in each opposing stadium. With our NFL Wildcard Game taking place at home this season, we and all playoff partners – including associate partners Cisco, Zenni and SAP – remain committed to providing fans with an unforgettable playoff experience."

"There's nothing quite as exciting as being at a game watching your favorite team in the playoffs, and we know 49ers fans are always eager to create that strong home field atmosphere that brings a powerful energy to the stadium and the team," said Jennifer Entenman, Managing Director of Sponsorships at United. "People travel from all over the country to get in on that action and as the official airline of the 49ers, we look forward to connecting fans to that atmosphere as the Niners advance throughout the playoffs!"

Also supporting the team this postseason as associate partners are Cisco, Zenni and SAP. All partners will have various activations throughout the postseason, to be unveiled at a later date.