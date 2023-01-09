49ers Announce United Airlines as Team's Presenting Sponsor of 2022 Playoffs

Jan 09, 2023 at 11:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced the corporate partners to be associated with the team's 2022 playoff run, highlighted by presenting sponsor United Airlines. As the Official Airline of the 49ers, United is sponsoring a gameday experience sweepstakes – including flights to potential away games – for the entirety of the playoffs beginning with the 49ers NFC Wildcard Game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, January 14th at Levi's® Stadium.

The online sweepstakes will provide one lucky fan and their guest with a once-in-a-lifetime gameday experience inclusive of game tickets, lodging and airfare to any potential away games. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by visiting 49ers.com. A winner for wildcard weekend will be announced on Thursday, January 12th and the sweepstakes will repeat for each additional playoff game the 49ers compete in this postseason.

"We are thrilled to have United onboard as the presenting sponsor of 49ers playoffs for the second consecutive season," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Last season, our team played in three road playoff games and United was a big reason why the Faithful showed up strong in each opposing stadium. With our NFL Wildcard Game taking place at home this season, we and all playoff partners – including associate partners Cisco, Zenni and SAP – remain committed to providing fans with an unforgettable playoff experience."

"There's nothing quite as exciting as being at a game watching your favorite team in the playoffs, and we know 49ers fans are always eager to create that strong home field atmosphere that brings a powerful energy to the stadium and the team," said Jennifer Entenman, Managing Director of Sponsorships at United. "People travel from all over the country to get in on that action and as the official airline of the 49ers, we look forward to connecting fans to that atmosphere as the Niners advance throughout the playoffs!"

Also supporting the team this postseason as associate partners are Cisco, Zenni and SAP. All partners will have various activations throughout the postseason, to be unveiled at a later date.

Fans looking for more 49ers content and news can visit 49ers.com.

news

Update on 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his right ankle yesterday.

news

Brock Purdy Wins Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was named Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for his performance versus the Washington Commanders.

news

Brock Purdy Nominated for Third-Straight Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy earned his third-straight NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for his Week 16 performance versus the Washington Commanders.

news

Arik Armstead Named 49ers Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

The 49ers announced DL Arik Armstead as their 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide, marking his third-consecutive nomination.

news

49ers Launch Map within NFL Zone Experience on Fortnite

Fortnite players can join fellow fans for a 49ers-inspired experience in the metaverse.

news

49ers Foundation Announces Details for Annual Holiday Sports Auction

Executed with the help of KNBR, the auction includes one-of-a-kind experiences and memorabilia with all proceeds benefitting Bay Area youth.

news

49ers Add Levi's® Stadium Utility Tracking Feature to the Executive Huddle

The first real-time analytics control room on NFL game days can now help the 49ers and Levi's Stadium make new strides in the world of sustainability.

news

Former 49ers General Manager John McVay Passes Away

Former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay passed away on Monday, October 31st at the age of 91.

news

49ers Announce Full Schedule of Events In Mexico City Ahead of #SFvsAZ

Leading up to the NFL International Game at Estadio Azteca, the San Francisco 49ers are creating the ultimate fan experience for the Faithful in Mexico.

news

1800® Tequila Named the Official Tequila of the 49ers

The world's most awarded tequila line offers fans premium experience at Levi's® Stadium and a chance to see the San Francisco 49ers play in Mexico City.

news

49ers Partner with CA Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans to Promote Safe Driving Practices

Acting on the shared priority of road safety, all three organizations will encourage fans to stick to the "Go Safely" game plan year-round.

