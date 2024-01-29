49ers Announce Ticket Info and Merchandise for Super Bowl LVIII

Following yesterday's game in which the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC Championship, the team is announcing information regarding new NFC Champion merchandise available for purchase, and ticket information for fans in advance of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024.

"Last night's victory was an incredibly important moment for our organization, and we couldn't have gotten here without the Faithful," said Alex Chang, Chief Marketing Officer for the San Francisco 49ers. "We appreciate our fans cheering us on whether it's from home or in Las Vegas. As we turn our attention to the Super Bowl, we'll be carrying the spirit of the Faithful with us onto the field."

In celebration of the team's victory, the 49ers are now selling special NFC Champion merchandise, including hats, shirts, pins and koozies. In order to ensure fans can access this limited-edition merchandise, the 49ers Team Store presented by Visa at Levi's® Stadium will be open for extended hours. Today the store is open from 8am - 6pm, and then it will then be open 7 days a week until the Super Bowl with extended hours from 9am - 6pm. Fans who aren't able to get to the store at Levi's® Stadium can access the full line of official team merchandise at Shop49ers.com.