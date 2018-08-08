49ers Announce Single-game Ticketing On-sale and Fan Giveaways for 2018 Regular Season

Aug 08, 2018 at 09:25 AM
SF.png
49ers Staff

Photos: 49ers Reveal Season-long Giveaways

Take a look at the all of the 2018 giveaways from the Jimmy Garoppolo bobblehead to the beanie.

Week 2 vs. Detroit Lions
1 / 8
Week 5 vs. Arizona Cardinals
2 / 8
Week 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams
3 / 8
Week 9 vs. Oakland Raiders
4 / 8
Week 10 vs. New York Giants
5 / 8
Week 14 vs. Denver Broncos
6 / 8
Week 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks
7 / 8
Week 16 vs. Chicago Bears
8 / 8
Highlighting the availability of single-game tickets for the upcoming 2018 season, the San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday the game themes and fan giveaways for each home game on the regular season schedule. Every fan in attendance at Levi's Stadium will receive the giveaway item, highlighted by a Jimmy Garoppolo bobblehead and a Battle of the Bay rally towel. The entire theme and giveaway schedule is as follows:

  • Week 2 vs. Detroit Lions – Home Opener – Jimmy Garoppolo Bobblehead
  • Week 5 vs. Arizona Cardinals – Crucial Catch – Wall Flag Banner
  • Week 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams – Throwback/Alumni Game – Throwback T-Shirt courtesy of Levi's®
  • Week 9 vs. Oakland Raiders – Battle of the Bay – Rally Towel
  • Week 10 vs. New York Giants – Salute to Service – Cheer Banner
  • Week 14 vs. Denver Broncos – First Responders Appreciation – Clear Tote Bag
  • Week 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks – Youth Football Celebration & Player Cause Day – Home of the Faithful Poster
  • Week 16 vs. Chicago Bears – Faithful Appreciation Day – Beanie

Full details of each game theme and giveaway, in partnership with Idegy, can be found at here and Individual game tickets can be purchased here.

