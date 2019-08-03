49ers Announce Several Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have signed DL Jay Bromley and WR Chris Thompson to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Kapron Lewis-Moore on the Injured Reserve List and waived WR Max McCaffrey.

Bromley (6-3, 314) was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the third round (74th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Giants (2014-17), he appeared in 55 games (four starts) and registered 76 tackles, 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed. He also saw action in one postseason contest where he registered one tackle. Bromley signed with the New Orleans Saints on May 14, 2018. He appeared in two games and finished with four tackles prior to being placed on the Injured Reserve List on October 23.

A 27-year-old native of Flushing, NY, Bromley attended Syracuse University (2010-13), where he appeared in 50 games (33 starts) and registered 121 tackles (71 solo), 25.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass defensed.

Thompson (6-0, 175) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent on May 16, 2017. He was waived by Houston on September 2, 2017 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day. He was promoted to the Texans active roster on September 27, 2017 and went on to appear in 13 games and register five receptions for 84 yards in addition to six tackles on special teams. In 2018, he spent the majority of training camp with the Texans prior to being waived on August 28, 2018.

A 25-year-old native of Gainesville, FL, Thompson attended the University of Florida, where he appeared in 41 games (three starts) and registered nine receptions for 78 yards on offense in addition to 16 kickoff returns for 355 yards on special teams.