49ers Announce Roster Moves

Jan 01, 2021 at 12:45 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that they have signed K Tristan Vizcaino (vizz-KAY-no) to the team's practice squad. 

Vizcaino (6-2, 205) originally entered the NFL after signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Cincinnati Bengals on January 1, 2019. He was waived by Cincinnati on August 30, 2019 and later signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Dallas Cowboys on January 21, 2020. Following his release from the Cowboys on April 22, he re-signed with the Bengals on August 1 and was later waived by the team on August 26. He later signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad on November 21 and was released on December 15.

A 24-year-old native of La Verne, CA, Vizcaino attended the University of Washington. In four years with the Huskies (2014-17), he appeared in 52 games, serving as the kicker and punter. Vizcaino connected on 12 of 20 field goal attempts and punted 56 times for 2,273 yards (40.6 average), with a long of 65 yards and 17 punts downed inside the 20.

Vizcaino will wear number 7.

The team also announced the following roster moves:

The following player has been promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad: 

DL ﻿Alex Barrett﻿  

The following players have been placed on the Injured Reserve List: 

T ﻿Trent Williams﻿

DL ﻿Jordan Willis

