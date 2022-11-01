49ers Announce Full Schedule of Events In Mexico City Ahead of #SFvsAZ

The San Francisco 49ers today announced a full schedule of events – featuring fan rallies, watch parties for the Mexican Faithful and a youth camp hosted by the 49ers Foundation's 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP – ahead of the NFL International Game in Mexico City on Monday, November 21 against the Arizona Cardinals. These events will serve to create the ultimate fan experience for 49ers fans in Mexico while demonstrating the core community values of the organization.
"Even before our Mexico City game was announced, we've seen unbelievable energy and excitement from the Faithful throughout Mexico," said Al Guido, 49ers President. "We couldn't be more excited to further our connection by hosting a series of events that will bring fans in Mexico closer to our team than ever before while introducing them to the positive impact we will have on their communities."
"The 49ers are fortunate to be one of the most popular NFL teams in Mexico. We appreciate the scores of Faithful that will support us not only in Estadio Azteca on November 21st, but throughout Mexico all week long," said Alex Chang, 49ers Chief Marketing Officer. "Our events surrounding the International Game, along with our ongoing marketing efforts, will promote the game of American football throughout Mexico, invigorate current 49ers fans, and forge new relationships with the next generation of Mexican Faithful."
Below is the full schedule of 49ers events to take place in Mexico City.
La Academia de los 49ers at Universidad Anáhuac México
Wednesday, November 16 – Thursday, November 17
As direct service programs of the 49ers Foundation, 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank, will collaborate as La Academia de los 49ers, where students will learn about the game of American football, the importance of staying active, and be introduced to physics concepts through real-world application and STEM principles. The 49ers Foundation is excited to bring this unique opportunity to students of Mexico City. In the first part of their day at Universidad Anáhuac México Campus Norte, students will participate in a hands-on physics activity with 49ers EDU and put theory into action with 49ers PREP by participating in four football drills that will build their football skills and tie back to their physics lesson.
Sourdough Sam and Gold Rush Cheerleaders Visit United Airlines Office
Thursday, November 17
Located on Paseo de la Reforma, one of the busiest avenues in the heart of Mexico City, the United Airlines office will host these two 49ers brand icons for pictures and interactions with fans.
49ers Alumni Press Conference
Date TBD
As one of the most successful franchises in the NFL, the 49ers have a large roster of former players and coaches who were instrumental in shaping the game of American football. At this event, media personnel will have the opportunity to interact with a 49ers legend who can speak to their experiences in the NFL, appreciation of the Mexican Faithful, and expectations for the 49ers Monday Night Football matchup against Arizona.
La Casa de los 49ers at PG BBQ Warehouse
Friday, November 18 – Monday, November 21
Serving as the 49ers home base throughout the week, La Casa de los 49ers at PG BBQ is a must-attend for all 49ers fans in Mexico. The space will be open for several hours each day, providing an exciting atmosphere complete with 49ers giveaways, trivia, and more. Appearances will be made by 49ers alumni, 49ers mascot Sourdough Sam and 49ers Gold Rush during the following hours:
- Friday, November 18: 6pm – 9pm
- Saturday, November 19: 3pm – 10pm
- Sunday, November 20: 12pm – 9pm
On Sunday, media are encouraged to visit La Casa de los 49ers to capture the fanfare as NFL games kickoff across the league. Select 49ers front office staff will also be available for pre-arranged interviews on Saturday and Sunday.
On Monday, dedicated 49ers fans who cannot make the game at Estadio Azteca will pack La Casa de los 49ers from 7 pm throughout the end of the game for a one-of-a-kind watch party for the Monday Night Football game between the 49ers and Cardinals. Featuring Sourdough Sam, Gold Rush cheerleaders, team chants, scoring songs, giveaways and other exciting surprises, the event promises to produce an authentic 49ers game day atmosphere.
La Casa de los 49ers and other fan activations in Mexico are supported by corporate partners Levi'sⓇ, SAP, United Airlines, and Vivid Seats. These partnerships are possible via the new NFL International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) program that allows corporate partners to support the 49ers efforts internationally. Other 49ers IHMA corporate partners include Avery-Dennison, Cisco, and Incode.
To learn more about the 49ers plans in Mexico City, please visit 49ers.com.