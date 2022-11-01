49ers Announce Full Schedule of Events In Mexico City Ahead of #SFvsAZ

The San Francisco 49ers today announced a full schedule of events – featuring fan rallies, watch parties for the Mexican Faithful and a youth camp hosted by the 49ers Foundation's 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP – ahead of the NFL International Game in Mexico City on Monday, November 21 against the Arizona Cardinals. These events will serve to create the ultimate fan experience for 49ers fans in Mexico while demonstrating the core community values of the organization.

"Even before our Mexico City game was announced, we've seen unbelievable energy and excitement from the Faithful throughout Mexico," said Al Guido, 49ers President. "We couldn't be more excited to further our connection by hosting a series of events that will bring fans in Mexico closer to our team than ever before while introducing them to the positive impact we will have on their communities."

"The 49ers are fortunate to be one of the most popular NFL teams in Mexico. We appreciate the scores of Faithful that will support us not only in Estadio Azteca on November 21st, but throughout Mexico all week long," said Alex Chang, 49ers Chief Marketing Officer. "Our events surrounding the International Game, along with our ongoing marketing efforts, will promote the game of American football throughout Mexico, invigorate current 49ers fans, and forge new relationships with the next generation of Mexican Faithful."

Below is the full schedule of 49ers events to take place in Mexico City.

La Academia de los 49ers at Universidad Anáhuac México

Wednesday, November 16 – Thursday, November 17

As direct service programs of the 49ers Foundation, 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank, will collaborate as La Academia de los 49ers, where students will learn about the game of American football, the importance of staying active, and be introduced to physics concepts through real-world application and STEM principles. The 49ers Foundation is excited to bring this unique opportunity to students of Mexico City. In the first part of their day at Universidad Anáhuac México Campus Norte, students will participate in a hands-on physics activity with 49ers EDU and put theory into action with 49ers PREP by participating in four football drills that will build their football skills and tie back to their physics lesson.

Sourdough Sam and Gold Rush Cheerleaders Visit United Airlines Office

Thursday, November 17