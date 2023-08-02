49ers Announce 2023 Nunn-Wooten NFL Diversity Scouting Fellow

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch announced that Otis Riddley has been named the team's 2023 Nunn-Wooten NFL Diversity Scouting Fellow.

The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship, which was created by the NFL in 2015, is designed to expose interested and qualified candidates to a career in professional scouting. The program will give participants hands-on experience as full-time members of an NFL scouting staff, shadowing NFL scouts during a season-long internship that develops their ability to spot talent.

The fellowship, named in honor of Bill Nunn, longtime personnel director for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and John Wooten, a former NFL player and front office executive, is part of the NFL's Football Development program under NFL Football Operations.

Riddley is currently in his fifth season on the Jackson State football staff, his first as assistant head coach/tight ends coach. He spent the previous three seasons (2020-22) as recruiting coordinator after coaching the offensive line in 2019. Riddley joined JSU after spending the prior two seasons at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

JSU has gone undefeated in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in the past two seasons, posting a 23-3 record with consecutive SWAC Championships.