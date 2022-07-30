49ers Announce 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

The San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the team's 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows – Dominique Alexander, Erik Bickerstaff, Christian LeMay, Addison Lynch, Lyle Moevao, and Miguel Reveles.

Dominique Alexander - Def/ST

Erik Bickerstaff - Off/ST

Christian LeMay - WR

Addison Lynch - DB

Lyle Moevao - RB

Miguel Reveles - TE

Alexander will work with the 49ers defense and special teams unit. He currently coaches at International Leadership of Texas Keller-Saginaw High School in Fort Worth, TX. Alexander signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent two seasons with the team (2016-17), where he appeared in 18 games and tallied eight tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams. Alexander played linebacker at the University of Oklahoma for three seasons (2013-15) where he posted 290 tackles, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2013 and Second-Team All-Big 12 in his final two seasons (2014-15) as a Sooner.

Bickerstaff, who will work with the 49ers offense and special teams unit, is currently an assistant coach at Lakeland Christian Academy (Lewisville, TX). Bickerstaff signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003, where he went on to appear in four games that season and register 19 carries for 56 rushing yards and one touchdown. Bickerstaff spent two seasons with the Cowboys (2003-04) and one with the Oakland Raiders (2005), prior to his retirement in 2005. Bickerstaff attended the University of Wisconsin, where he played fullback for the Badgers for three seasons (1999-2001).

LeMay will work with the 49ers wide receivers as he is entering his third season as the wide receivers/assistant coach at West Texas A&M University. LeMay joined the Buffaloes in 2020 from Notre Dame College (South Euclid, OH), where he spent the 2019 season as the school's wide receivers coach. LeMay began his coaching career as a quality control coach for Jacksonville State University (2018). Prior to his coaching career, LeMay played professionally as a quarterback in the Indoor Football League and the American Arena League. LeMay began his college career at the University of Georgia (2011-13), before transferring to Jacksonville State University (2014-15). In his two years as a member of the Gamecocks, LeMay completed 53 of 102 passes for 608 passing yards and three touchdowns as well as registering 404 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 60 carries.

Lynch, who will work with the 49ers defensive backs, is entering his first season as a defensive analyst at Temple University after serving as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. Prior to his time in Las Vegas, Lynch spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, first as a defensive quality control coach (2018-19) and later as an assistant defensive backs coach (2020). Lynch joined the Chargers after spending six seasons (2012-17) with Florida State University as a quality control coach, where he helped lead the 2014 National Champion Seminoles. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Mississippi College in 2011. Prior to his coaching career, Lynch played defensive back for four seasons (2007-10) at Bryant University.

Moevao, who will work with the 49ers running backs, is entering his second season as a defensive analyst at San Jose State University after serving as the running backs coach for the University of Northern Colorado (2020) and the Alliance of American Football's (AAF) San Antonio Commanders (2019). The Torrance, CA native served as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Lewis and Clark College during the 2017-18 seasons. Moevao began his coaching career at his alma mater, Oregon State University, where he was an associate intern (2013-14) and later an offensive quality control coach (2015-16). He played two seasons of professional football in France and Japan after playing quarterback at Oregon State for four seasons (2006-09) where he completed 291 of 509 attempts for 3,410 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Beavers had a 14-4 record and won the Emerald Bowl in 2007 and the Sun Bowl in 2008 with Moevao under center.