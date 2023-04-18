49ers and Cadence Team Up on Multi-Year Technology Partnership Focused on Sustainability

Apr 18, 2023 at 08:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers and Cadence Design Systems, Inc., (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a multi-year partnership, revolving around technology, sustainability and giving back to the Bay Area community. As two brands that prioritize innovation, Cadence and the 49ers will collaborate on future projects at Levi's® Stadium aimed at empowering the venue's sustainable operations. As part of the deal and Cadence's first American sports partnership, the company becomes An Official Technology Partner of the San Francisco 49ers.

Through the collaboration, the 49ers will consult with Cadence to identify stadium energy efficiencies, enabling the 49ers to continue their long-standing commitment to green business practices. Cadence will provide technology expertise based on its Future Facilities platform. Future Facilities supports the Cadence Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling system innovation, and more information can be found at www.cadence.com/go/ffpr.

Additionally, providing for the community is a cornerstone of the Cadence-49ers relationship. Locally, Cadence will support and volunteer with the 49ers Foundation's 49ers EDU program presented by Chevron, which leverages the game of football and Levi's Stadium as platforms to expose Bay Area youth to STEAM education concepts.

Cadence's partnership with the 49ers comes with several marketing assets, including gameday in-stadium brand name visibility and naming rights to the 49ers official mobile app. The 49ers App Powered by Cadence allows fans to access team news, content, and tickets for 49ers games and all Levi's Stadium events such as concerts and soccer matches. Cadence will also hold an annual Levi's Stadium suite for 49ers games.

"As a fellow Bay Area brand that is committed to sustainability and STEAM education, Cadence is a perfect fit and great addition to our corporate partnership team," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers VP, Corporate Partnerships. "As we approach 10 years at Levi's Stadium, we look forward to collaborating with a like-minded, innovative partner for years to come and welcome Cadence to the 49ers family."

"The 49ers and Cadence are very well-aligned in that we're both making it a priority to do what's best for the planet and make a positive impact on the community," said KT Moore, Cadence VP, Corporate Marketing. "By collaborating with the 49ers to establish an energy efficiency strategy utilizing Future Facilities, we're on a path to enabling the football franchise to leverage our game-changing technology and expertise to improve its carbon footprint in the immediate geography and surrounding communities."

Related Content

news

49ers Hire Defensive Coordinator, Announce Other Coaching Staff Hires

The 49ers have hired Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak as offensive passing game specialist, Jacob Webster as defensive quality control coach and Max Molz as coaching operations assistant.

news

Two Former 49ers Staff Earn Pro Football Hall of Fame 'Award of Excellence'

Former San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Sherman Lewis and athletic trainer J. Lindsy McLean were announced as Pro Football Hall of Fame Award of Excellence recipients.

news

Update on 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery on his right elbow today.

news

49ers Foundation Opens Applications for Sixth Annual 'Follow Your Bliss' Awards

Dedicated to supporting Bay Area educators, a total of $20,000 will be awarded to those who empower and positively impact students.

news

49ers Announce Multi-Year Broadcast Partnership with Sactown Sports 1140AM

New radio broadcasts for preseason and regular season matchups will be available for the entire Sacramento metropolitan area.

news

Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy and Eight More Among 49ers Team Award Recipients

Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, Jake Brendel and several other 49ers players were announced as 2022 team award recipients.

news

49ers Announce United Airlines as Team's Presenting Sponsor of 2022 Playoffs

In addition, Cisco, Zenni and SAP to support as associate partners.

news

Update on 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his right ankle yesterday.

news

Arik Armstead Named 49ers Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

The 49ers announced DL Arik Armstead as their 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide, marking his third-consecutive nomination.

news

49ers Foundation Announces Details for Annual Holiday Sports Auction

Executed with the help of KNBR, the auction includes one-of-a-kind experiences and memorabilia with all proceeds benefitting Bay Area youth.

news

49ers Add Levi's® Stadium Utility Tracking Feature to the Executive Huddle

The first real-time analytics control room on NFL game days can now help the 49ers and Levi's Stadium make new strides in the world of sustainability.

Advertising