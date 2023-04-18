49ers and Cadence Team Up on Multi-Year Technology Partnership Focused on Sustainability

The San Francisco 49ers and Cadence Design Systems, Inc., (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a multi-year partnership, revolving around technology, sustainability and giving back to the Bay Area community. As two brands that prioritize innovation, Cadence and the 49ers will collaborate on future projects at Levi's® Stadium aimed at empowering the venue's sustainable operations. As part of the deal and Cadence's first American sports partnership, the company becomes An Official Technology Partner of the San Francisco 49ers.

Through the collaboration, the 49ers will consult with Cadence to identify stadium energy efficiencies, enabling the 49ers to continue their long-standing commitment to green business practices. Cadence will provide technology expertise based on its Future Facilities platform. Future Facilities supports the Cadence Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling system innovation, and more information can be found at www.cadence.com/go/ffpr.

Additionally, providing for the community is a cornerstone of the Cadence-49ers relationship. Locally, Cadence will support and volunteer with the 49ers Foundation's 49ers EDU program presented by Chevron, which leverages the game of football and Levi's Stadium as platforms to expose Bay Area youth to STEAM education concepts.

Cadence's partnership with the 49ers comes with several marketing assets, including gameday in-stadium brand name visibility and naming rights to the 49ers official mobile app. The 49ers App Powered by Cadence allows fans to access team news, content, and tickets for 49ers games and all Levi's Stadium events such as concerts and soccer matches. Cadence will also hold an annual Levi's Stadium suite for 49ers games.

"As a fellow Bay Area brand that is committed to sustainability and STEAM education, Cadence is a perfect fit and great addition to our corporate partnership team," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers VP, Corporate Partnerships. "As we approach 10 years at Levi's Stadium, we look forward to collaborating with a like-minded, innovative partner for years to come and welcome Cadence to the 49ers family."