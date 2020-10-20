49ers Announce Roster Moves

Oct 20, 2020 at 01:38 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that CB Parnell Motley has completed COVID-19 protocols, passed his physical and is now on the team's active roster. The team also placed OL Ben Garland on the Injured Reserve List and waived TE Daniel Helm.

Motley (6-0, 180) was claimed off waivers by the 49ers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 13, 2020. He will wear number 49.

Garland (6-5, 304) started in five of the team's six games this season, while Helm (6-4, 225) appeared in one game after signing with the team from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad on September 30, 2020.

