49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that CB Parnell Motley has completed COVID-19 protocols, passed his physical and is now on the team's active roster. The team also placed OL Ben Garland on the Injured Reserve List and waived TE Daniel Helm.
Motley (6-0, 180) was claimed off waivers by the 49ers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 13, 2020. He will wear number 49.
Garland (6-5, 304) started in five of the team's six games this season, while Helm (6-4, 225) appeared in one game after signing with the team from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad on September 30, 2020.