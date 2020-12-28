Presented by

49ers Announce Roster Moves

Dec 28, 2020 at 02:41 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday the following roster moves:

  • RB Austin Walter has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
  • FB Josh Hokit has been restored to the team's practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List.
  • OL Hroniss Grasu and LS Taybor Pepper have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The Reserve/COVID-19 List has been created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Related Content

news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has activated TE George Kittle from the injured reserve and other moves ahead of Week 16. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has signed Josh Rosen to a one-year deal and other moves ahead of the divisional matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has opened up the practice window for Jimmy Garoppolo and other moves ahead of Week 16. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has activated LB Mark Nzeocha from the Injured Reserve list and other roster moves ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has made the following moves ahead of Week 15. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has opened the practice window for George Kittle and other moves ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has made the following moves ahead of Week 14.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco promoted Tony Bergstrom to the active roster and added two to the practice squad. 

Advertising