49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have activated WR Deebo Samuel to the active roster, promoted RB JaMycal Hasty to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed DL Dee Ford and TE Jordan Reed on the Injured Reserve List. The team also activated CB Jamar Taylor and LB Joe Walker from the team's practice squad.

Samuel (6-0, 215) was originally placed on the Injured Reserve List on September 12, 2020.

Samuel will wear number 19.

Hasty (5-8, 205) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 28, 2020. He was waived by the team on September 5 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day. Hasty was activated from the team's practice squad on September 26 and made his NFL debut in San Francisco's Week 3 game at the New York Giants where he registered two carries for nine yards to go along with one reception for nine yards prior to reverting back to the practice squad on September 28.

A 24-year-old native of Longview, TX, Hasty attended Baylor University where he appeared in 45 games (16 starts) for the Bears and registered 386 carries for 1,998 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added 79 receptions for 485 yards and one touchdown and 16 kickoff returns for 333 yards on special teams.

Hasty will wear number 38.

Ford (6-2, 252) appeared in one game for the 49ers this season and registered three tackles, while Reed (6-2, 242) appeared in each of the team's first three games and registered 11 receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

Taylor (5-11, 192) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on July 6, 2020 and was released by the team on September 5. He was later signed to the team's practice squad on October 2, 2020.

Taylor was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round (54th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Dolphins (2013-15), Cleveland Browns (2016-17), Arizona Cardinals (2018), Denver Broncos (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2019), he has appeared in 90 games (41 starts) and registered 236 tackles, 31 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 0.5 sack. In 2019 with the Seahawks and Falcons, he saw action in 12 games and finished with 21 tackles and three passes defensed.

A 30-year-old native of La Mesa, CA, Taylor attended Boise State University. In five seasons with the Broncos (2008-12), he played in 48 games (35 starts) and registered 137 tackles, 18 passes defensed, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and 5.0 sacks. As a senior in 2012, he earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors after starting 13 games and finishing with 51 tackles, nine passes defensed, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks.

Taylor will wear number 47.

Walker (6-2, 236) originally signed with the team as a free agent on March 24, 2020. He was released by the team on September 5, 2020 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day. Walker was activated from team's practice squad on September 26, 2020, and appeared in San Francisco's Week 3 game at the New York Giants, prior to reverting back to the practice squad on September 28.

Walker was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round (251st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. In four NFL seasons with the Eagles (2016-17) and Arizona Cardinals (2018-19), Walker appeared in 42 games (14 starts) and registered 82 tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.

A 27-year-old native of Palos Verdes Estates, CA, Walker attended the University of Oregon, where he appeared in 40 games (21 starts) and finished with 205 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries (two returned for a touchdown), two passes defensed and one interception. As a senior in 2015, he started all 12 games and led the Ducks with 87 tackles and two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown).