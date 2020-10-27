49ers Announce Trade

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have acquired DL Jordan Willis and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the New York Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Willis (6-4, 270) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. During his four-year career with the Bengals (2017-19) and Jets (2019-20), he has appeared in 43 games (two starts) and registered 52 tackles, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.

Willis was waived by the Bengals on September 10, 2019 and claimed off waivers by the Jets the following day. This season with the Jets, he appeared in two games and registered one fumble recovery.