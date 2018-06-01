4 Notable Player Evaluations from 49ers DC Robert Saleh

2. Sophomore Solly

Solomon Thomas has been a popular topic of conversation this offseason. Last week, DeForest Buckner shared his endorsement for Thomas. Saleh echoed that belief in last year's third-overall pick.

"Solomon's big thing is that when you come in as a first-year rookie and you're trying to create an identity for yourself, that's always the hardest part, especially as a pass rusher," Saleh explained. "Solomon's really starting to understand who he is as a pass rusher, and he's starting to work that and you can see it come into fruition with him. I know we're early in OTAs so there's still a long way to go, but he's on the right path. He's doing the right things. We'll see, especially when pads come on."

3. Straight Cash, Homie

Cassius Marsh had a standout practice on Wednesday. He recorded a would-be sack in full-team work with a nice inside swim move. He also won all of his 1-on-1 reps. Marsh could be a dark horse candidate to be the team's surprise impact player in 2018. He only has six career sacks since entering the NFL in 2014, but he could also be looking at the biggest role of his career.