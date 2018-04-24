22 Prospects to Attend the 2018 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2018 at 10:38 AM
A5TL0167
Matthew Asher

Digital Media Coordinator

2018 Draft Prospects Linked to 49ers

Take a look at some of the names being associated with the San Francisco 49ers in various mock drafts.

No Title
1 / 51
No Title
2 / 51
No Title
3 / 51
CB Joshua Jackson, Iowa
4 / 51
No Title
5 / 51
No Title
6 / 51
WR Courtland Sutton, SMU
7 / 51
No Title
8 / 51
No Title
9 / 51
G Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
10 / 51
No Title
11 / 51
No Title
12 / 51
WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
13 / 51
No Title
14 / 51
No Title
15 / 51
OT Orlando Brown, Oklahoma
16 / 51
No Title
17 / 51
No Title
18 / 51
CB/S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
19 / 51
No Title
20 / 51
No Title
21 / 51
DE Harold Landry, Boston College
22 / 51
No Title
23 / 51
No Title
24 / 51
S Derwin James, Florida State
25 / 51
No Title
26 / 51
No Title
27 / 51
CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State
28 / 51
No Title
29 / 51
No Title
30 / 51
WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
31 / 51
No Title
32 / 51
No Title
33 / 51
DE Bradley Chubb, N.C. State
34 / 51
No Title
35 / 51
No Title
36 / 51
LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
37 / 51
No Title
38 / 51
No Title
39 / 51
LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
40 / 51
No Title
41 / 51
No Title
42 / 51
T Connor Williams, Texas
43 / 51
No Title
44 / 51
No Title
45 / 51
RB Ronald Jones II, USC
46 / 51
No Title
47 / 51
No Title
48 / 51
OL Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
49 / 51
OL Isaiah Wynn
50 / 51
OL Isaiah Wynn
51 / 51
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

There will be 22 of this year's top prospects in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Dallas for the 2018 NFL Draft. This year's group features one Heisman Trophy winner, two members of the defending national champions and many other many standout NFL hopefuls. Here is the full list of the prospects that will be in attendance.

Table inside Article
Jaire Alexander CB - Louisville
Josh Allen QB - Wyoming
Saquon Barkley RB - Penn State
Taven Bryan DT - Florida
Bradley Chubb DE - North Carolina State
Sam Darnold QB - USC
Marcus Davenport DE - UTSA
Tremaine Edmunds LB - Virginia Tech
Rashaan Evans LB - Alabama
Minkah Fitzpatrick DB - Alabama
Shaquem Griffin LB - Central Florida
Derrius Guice RB - LSU
Josh Jackson CB - Iowa
Lamar Jackson QB - Louisville
Derwin James S - Florida State
Kolton Miller OT - UCLA
Josh Rosen QB - UCLA
Roquan Smith LB - Georgia
Leighton Vander Esch LB - Boise State
Vita Vea DT - Washington
Denzel Ward CB - Ohio State
Connor Williams OT - Texas

Davenport, Edmunds, Fitzpatrick, Josh Jackson, Vander Esch and Ward were all featured in the final Mock Draft Monday as possible targets for the San Francisco 49ers. Tune into the NFL Network and Fox all weekend to watch the 2018 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

75 for 75: Willis Weaves to the End Zone

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting legendary moments in 49ers history as part of the team's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Provides Injury Updates on Ford, Kittle and Warner

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

49ers Will Not Activate Dee Ford from Injured Reserve, Ending His 2021 Season

Ford's 21-day window has officially closed as the edge rusher will not return to the field in 2021.
news

49ers Sign CB Lavert Hill and OL Wyatt Miller to the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Lavert Hill and OL Wyatt Miller to the team's practice squad.
Advertising