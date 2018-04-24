22 Prospects to Attend the 2018 NFL Draft

Take a look at some of the names being associated with the San Francisco 49ers in various mock drafts.
There will be 22 of this year's top prospects in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Dallas for the 2018 NFL Draft. This year's group features one Heisman Trophy winner, two members of the defending national champions and many other many standout NFL hopefuls. Here is the full list of the prospects that will be in attendance.
|Jaire Alexander
|CB - Louisville
|Josh Allen
|QB - Wyoming
|Saquon Barkley
|RB - Penn State
|Taven Bryan
|DT - Florida
|Bradley Chubb
|DE - North Carolina State
|Sam Darnold
|QB - USC
|Marcus Davenport
|DE - UTSA
|Tremaine Edmunds
|LB - Virginia Tech
|Rashaan Evans
|LB - Alabama
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|DB - Alabama
|Shaquem Griffin
|LB - Central Florida
|Derrius Guice
|RB - LSU
|Josh Jackson
|CB - Iowa
|Lamar Jackson
|QB - Louisville
|Derwin James
|S - Florida State
|Kolton Miller
|OT - UCLA
|Josh Rosen
|QB - UCLA
|Roquan Smith
|LB - Georgia
|Leighton Vander Esch
|LB - Boise State
|Vita Vea
|DT - Washington
|Denzel Ward
|CB - Ohio State
|Connor Williams
|OT - Texas
Davenport, Edmunds, Fitzpatrick, Josh Jackson, Vander Esch and Ward were all featured in the final Mock Draft Monday as possible targets for the San Francisco 49ers. Tune into the NFL Network and Fox all weekend to watch the 2018 NFL Draft.