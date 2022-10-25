1800® Tequila Named the Official Tequila of the 49ers

Oct 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM

1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila line, today announces its designation as the Official Tequila of the San Francisco 49ers with a multi-year sponsorship agreement.

1800 Tequila and the San Francisco 49ers are uniting to bring the best taste in tequila to the Faithful on game days by granting fans first-class access to celebrate life's best moments. 1800 Tequila has enhanced the fan experience by creating an in-stadium bar serving bespoke San Francisco 49ers cocktails and a sweepstakes to bring fans together.

The San Francisco 49ers will take the field in Mexico City later this season to play in front of their large and continually growing global fanbase. As a Mexican heritage brand, 1800 Tequila will send one fan and a guest to see the San Francisco 49ers faceoff against the Arizona Cardinals during Monday Night Football. Fans can enter to win two United Airlines flight vouchers, lodging and two tickets to attend the game at Estadio Azteca on November 21, 2022. Fans must be 21 and over and residents of the U.S. to enter. No purchase is required to enter or win. For the official rules and more information on how to enter, please visit https://www.180049erssweeps2022.com/en/submission/form.

"As the official tequila brand of the San Francisco 49ers, we're eager to create unforgettable fan experiences," says Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Proximo Spirits. "This sponsorship signals our continued focus on the California community, where both our brand and the 49ers share a passionate fan base. We are looking forward to celebrating the rest of the season with the 49ers Faithful both at Levi's Stadium and on the road."

Fans can visit the 1800 Tequila Bar located in Levi's® Stadium and enjoy signature cocktails. Fans watching the game at home can recreate the "Faithful Margarita" or "49ers Red Paloma" by purchasing 1800 Cristalino or Blanco on ReserveBar.com or Drizly.com and following the full recipes on www.1800tequila.com/drinks/.

"We proudly welcome 1800 Tequila as the official tequila of the San Francisco 49ers and Levi's Stadium," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. "We're thrilled to have the brand's premium taste, quality and heritage present for our game days as we continue our 76th season."

1800 Tequila is available at select retailers in California and nationwide. For more information, please visit 1800tequila.com.

Related Content

news

49ers Partner with CA Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans to Promote Safe Driving Practices

Acting on the shared priority of road safety, all three organizations will encourage fans to stick to the "Go Safely" game plan year-round.

news

49ers Add Avery Dennison as Presenting Partner for Watch Party in Leeds

Rescheduled for the October 16th game against Atlanta, the event will present an authentic and exciting NFL gameday experience with special guests from the 49ers and Leeds United.

news

49ers Announce Seven Social Justice Grant Recipients

Continuing the team's 10-year, $5M investment in Bay Area social justice work producing tangible results, two new nonprofits join five returning recipients.

news

49ers Name Avery Dennison as Official Cutting-Edge Embellishment Partner

Aligned in their mission to curate meaningful experiences for fans, the two brands will trailblaze Next-Gen fan engagement through retail, giveaways and more.

news

49ers Supporters Club Enters a Year 2 of Exclusive Benefits for Fans

Presented by Socios.com, the club offers a brand-new member pack and an emboldened archive of digital content available only to subscribers.

news

49ers and Gridiron Announce Exclusive Digital Content Partnership in the UK

UK fans of the 49ers and NFL will receive weekly news and stories from 49ers Insiders across Gridiron's multi-channel platforms throughout the 2022 season.

news

49ers Partner with TalkSPORT to Extend Radio Network to UK

The 49ers announced an agreement with UK sports radio giant talkSPORT to broadcast 11 or more regular season 49ers games and additional 49ers programming on talkSPORT2 all season long.

news

49ers Firman Acuerdo con Grupo Fórmula para los Derechos de Radio en todo México

El acuerdo multianual amplía el acceso a las transmisiones de radio en español de todos los juegos de los 49ers y programación complementaria a 36 estaciones de radio en 22 ciudades de México.

news

49ers Sign Exclusive Partnership with Grupo Fórmula for Radio Rights Throughout Mexico

The multi-year deal expands access to San Francisco's Spanish-language radio broadcasts of all 49ers games and ancillary programming to 36 radio stations in 22 cities across Mexico.

news

49ers Amplían sus Transmisiones Televisivas al Firmar Acuerdo con FOX Sports México

San Francisco será el único equipo de la NFL cuyos partidos de pretemporada serán transmitidos a través de FOX Sports México empezando este viernes contra Green Bay.

news

49ers Expand Broadcast Reach to Mexico with FOX Sports Partnership

Featuring a Spanish-language simulcast, San Francisco will be the only NFL team to broadcast on FOX Sports Mexico this season beginning on Friday against Green Bay.

Advertising