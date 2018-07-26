13 Observations from 49ers Training Camp: July 26

4. The day's top defensive highlights came during 7-on-7 work. Tarvarius Moore intercepted a 50/50 ball that C.J. Beathard threw to Dante Pettis. Moore was able to rip the ball away from Pettis for the takeaway. In the same period, Tyvis Powell intercepted Nick Mullens on a pass over the middle.

5. Coyle provided another top play for the defense. Jimmy Garoppolo looked to have a sizeable completion to George Kittle over the middle, but Coyle got his hand in to knock the ball away at the last second. Coyle and Foster celebrated with what looked to be their own secret handshake. Robert Saleh also ran over to show Coyle some love.

6. Beathard and rookie wideout Richie James combined for the top offensive highlight of the day. During one of the final plays of practice, Beathard lofted a perfect deep ball down the right sideline, placed it in between two defenders and into James' arms for what would have been a 30-yard gain.

7. Sheldon Day flashed twice in the first full-team period. He made two run stops in the backfield.