12 Observations from 49ers Training Camp: Aug. 7

After a day off on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers got back to work on Monday from the SAP Performance Facility. Here are the top storylines from practice as training camp resumed.
1. The 49ers are wasting no time getting Reuben Foster integrated with the first-team defense. With Malcolm Smith on Injured Reserve, Foster stepped into the WILL position next to NaVorro Bowman. The future is now for the 49ers defense.
**
2.** Speaking of first-round picks, Solomon Thomas continues to get first-team reps in nickel packages. Robert Saleh shared after practice that he considers both Thomas and Garrett Celek to be starters.
"Solomon is starting to show up," Saleh said.
Thomas had one sack and one run stop during Monday's practice.
3. There weren't an abundance of big plays from the offense, but Pierre Garçon connected early with Pierre Garçon on a pass downfield. Off of a play-action fake, Hoyer hit Garçon in stride on a deep crossing route from right to left.
4. The defensive highlight of the day came from Dontae Johnson. The veteran corner intercepted a deflected pass and returned it for a touchdown.
5. These were the top plays from the red-zone 7-on-7 period:
- Hoyer threw a touchdown pass to Kyle Juszczyk.
- Hoyer thew two touchdowns each to Jeremy Kerley and Garrett Celek.
- Chanceller James made a leaping pass breakup at the goal line.
- Matt Barkley threw a touchdown to Louis Murphy.
- Will Davis broke up a fade pass intended for Kendrick Bourne.
- C.J. Beathard threw a dime to Tim Patrick for a touchdown.
**
6.** Quinton Dial, Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and D.J. Jones all had a sack.
7. Beathard completed a pass deep middle to Trent Taylor. The rookie QB also found Blake Bell for a medium gain. Of note, Beathard received a majority of the second-team reps as he continues to fight his way up the depth chart.
8. Barkley's best throw came on a pass down the left sideline to DeAndre Smelter.
9. Lorenzo Jerome delivered two big hits on Monday. The first was a forced fumble of Raheem Mostert. Jerome later popped Joe Williams on a run up the middle.
10. Aaron Lynch broke up two passes at the line of scrimmage.
11. Eric Reid nearly had an interception when he jumped a pass intended for George Kittle. The veteran safety had to settle for the pass breakup.
12. During one team drill, Hoyer rattled off three straight completions to Kittle, Garcon and Marquise Goodwin.