11 Observations from 49ers Training Camp: July 29

5. Those who have been clamoring for a Garoppolo-to-Garçon connection can exhale a bit. Garoppolo found Garçon during 1-on-1s deep down the left sideline. They later connected on a 15-yard pass during a full-team period.

6. Sherman rebounded from a tough start during 1-on-1s with two passes defended in 11-on-11s. He broke up a pass intended for George Kittle and then kept up with Garçon stride for stride down the right sideline on another play. There will be some rust to knock off so it's important to exercise some patience with Sherman. The most important thing is that he looks completely healthy.

7. Reed had an athletic interception during full-team work. C.J. Beathard tried to take a shot for Pettis deep down the left sideline but threw it into double coverage. Reed came over from free safety and made a leaping catch while keeping both feet in bounds.

8. Jerick McKinnon had two big plays. The first came on a screen pass to the right. The blocking set up well in front of him, and McKinnon took off downfield. Garoppolo later found McKinnon down the left sideline on a wheel route.

9. Ronald Blair III had a solid practice. He tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage and had multiple would-be sacks.

10. Adrian Colbert nearly intercepted Garoppolo down the left sideline on a pass intended for Aldrick Robinson.