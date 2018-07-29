11 Observations from 49ers Training Camp: July 29

Jul 29, 2018 at 02:18 PM

Training camp rolls on as the San Francisco 49ers concluded practice No. 4 on Sunday. Players will get a day off on Monday before returning to work on Tuesday. Here are all of the top happenings to close out the weekend.

1. Richard Sherman, Joe Staley, Pierre Garçon and Earl Mitchell all returned to practice after receiving a veteran's day off on Saturday. Garry Gilliam (elbow) also returned. Joshua Garnett suffered a minor knee injury on Saturday and missed Sunday's practice. He isn't expected to miss much time.

2. For the second straight day, 1-on-1 drills were a highlight of practice. Jimmy Garoppolo and Marquise Goodwin gave Sherman a cruel welcome back. In Sherman's first 1-on-1 rep since injuring his Achilles, he was tasked with covering Goodwin on a go-route. Predictably, Goodwin blazed past Sherman and Garoppolo hit him deep down the right sideline. Aaron Burbridge, Ahkello Witherspoon, D.J. Reed, Pierre Garçon and Dante Pettis were the standouts of the drill.

3. Garoppolo hit Goodwin on a 45-yard bomb down the right sideline during a full-team period. Goodwin beat Jimmie Ward and Garoppolo lofted a pass perfectly over his receiver's shoulder.

4. Speaking of Pettis, the rookie wide receiver is starting to string good practices together. He was smooth in and out of his breaks and made several catches both in 1-on-1s and full-team work. Pettis did have a drop late in practice over the middle of the field. It looked like he heard footsteps and took his eye off the ball. Pettis' ability to make catches in traffic will be a point of emphasis for him.

5. Those who have been clamoring for a Garoppolo-to-Garçon connection can exhale a bit. Garoppolo found Garçon during 1-on-1s deep down the left sideline. They later connected on a 15-yard pass during a full-team period.

6. Sherman rebounded from a tough start during 1-on-1s with two passes defended in 11-on-11s. He broke up a pass intended for George Kittle and then kept up with Garçon stride for stride down the right sideline on another play. There will be some rust to knock off so it's important to exercise some patience with Sherman. The most important thing is that he looks completely healthy.

7. Reed had an athletic interception during full-team work. C.J. Beathard tried to take a shot for Pettis deep down the left sideline but threw it into double coverage. Reed came over from free safety and made a leaping catch while keeping both feet in bounds.

8. Jerick McKinnon had two big plays. The first came on a screen pass to the right. The blocking set up well in front of him, and McKinnon took off downfield. Garoppolo later found McKinnon down the left sideline on a wheel route.

9. Ronald Blair III had a solid practice. He tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage and had multiple would-be sacks.

10. Adrian Colbert nearly intercepted Garoppolo down the left sideline on a pass intended for Aldrick Robinson.

11. Fred Warner intercepted a pass during 1-on-1 drills and also recorded a PBU on a pass down the left seam from C.J. Beathard to George Kittle.

Related Content

news

49ers Head to NFC Championship on the Efforts of Special Teams, Defense

San Francisco clawed their way to a walk-off victory against the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers.
news

49ers Advance to Divisional Round Following Dramatic Finish vs. Cowboys

Recapping the 49ers wild, 23-17, road finish over the Cowboys.
news

49ers Make Epic Comeback vs. Rams to Clinch Playoff Spot in OT Win

After trailing 17-0 at one point and a trip to overtime, the 49ers pulled off a 27-24 victory and finally punched their ticket into the postseason.
news

Trey Lance Overcomes Slow Start in 23-7 Finish vs. Texans

As expected, it wasn't perfect, but Lance and Co. managed to get the job done in the 23-7 victory over the Houston Texans.

news

Turnovers, Penalties, Mistakes Cost 49ers in Road Loss vs. Titans

Dissecting the 49ers struggles in all three phases during the team's 20-17 loss against the Titans.
news

49ers Defense Has a Day in 31-13 Win Over Falcons

While offensively there were a number of noteworthy performances in Week 15, the 49ers defense was the highlight of San Francisco's victory over Atlanta
news

49ers Take Advantage of Bengals Early Mistakes in Overtime Thriller

It was another tale of two halves for the 49ers, who managed to rally in the overtime nail-biter to take the win on the road.

news

'Frustrated and Disappointed' 49ers Fall to Seahawks in Rollercoaster Loss

Miscues and mistakes cost the 49ers in the near-comeback victory over the Seahawks.
news

49ers Run Their Way Into Sixth Seed Following Win Over Vikings

Takeaways from the 49ers 34-26 victory over Minnesota and injury updates on Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and others.
news

49ers Overcome Short Week and Travel to Dominate Jaguars

On a cross country trip on a short week and an early kickoff, the 49ers took care of business on the road in a commanding 30-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here are four takeaways from the game.
news

49ers Spoil OBJ, Von Miller's Debut in 5th-Straight Win Over Rams

Monday night might have been the most complete performance from the 49ers so far in 2021 season. Here are several notes from all three phases coming out of the primetime divisional win.
news

Rapid Reaction: Arizona Runs Through 49ers Without Key Starters

Recapping San Francisco's 31-17 loss to the Cardinals in Week 9.
Advertising