11 Observations from 49ers Training Camp: July 29

Training camp rolls on as the San Francisco 49ers concluded practice No. 4 on Sunday. Players will get a day off on Monday before returning to work on Tuesday. Here are all of the top happenings to close out the weekend.
1. Richard Sherman, Joe Staley, Pierre Garçon and Earl Mitchell all returned to practice after receiving a veteran's day off on Saturday. Garry Gilliam (elbow) also returned. Joshua Garnett suffered a minor knee injury on Saturday and missed Sunday's practice. He isn't expected to miss much time.
2. For the second straight day, 1-on-1 drills were a highlight of practice. Jimmy Garoppolo and Marquise Goodwin gave Sherman a cruel welcome back. In Sherman's first 1-on-1 rep since injuring his Achilles, he was tasked with covering Goodwin on a go-route. Predictably, Goodwin blazed past Sherman and Garoppolo hit him deep down the right sideline. Aaron Burbridge, Ahkello Witherspoon, D.J. Reed, Pierre Garçon and Dante Pettis were the standouts of the drill.
3. Garoppolo hit Goodwin on a 45-yard bomb down the right sideline during a full-team period. Goodwin beat Jimmie Ward and Garoppolo lofted a pass perfectly over his receiver's shoulder.
4. Speaking of Pettis, the rookie wide receiver is starting to string good practices together. He was smooth in and out of his breaks and made several catches both in 1-on-1s and full-team work. Pettis did have a drop late in practice over the middle of the field. It looked like he heard footsteps and took his eye off the ball. Pettis' ability to make catches in traffic will be a point of emphasis for him.
5. Those who have been clamoring for a Garoppolo-to-Garçon connection can exhale a bit. Garoppolo found Garçon during 1-on-1s deep down the left sideline. They later connected on a 15-yard pass during a full-team period.
6. Sherman rebounded from a tough start during 1-on-1s with two passes defended in 11-on-11s. He broke up a pass intended for George Kittle and then kept up with Garçon stride for stride down the right sideline on another play. There will be some rust to knock off so it's important to exercise some patience with Sherman. The most important thing is that he looks completely healthy.
7. Reed had an athletic interception during full-team work. C.J. Beathard tried to take a shot for Pettis deep down the left sideline but threw it into double coverage. Reed came over from free safety and made a leaping catch while keeping both feet in bounds.
8. Jerick McKinnon had two big plays. The first came on a screen pass to the right. The blocking set up well in front of him, and McKinnon took off downfield. Garoppolo later found McKinnon down the left sideline on a wheel route.
9. Ronald Blair III had a solid practice. He tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage and had multiple would-be sacks.
10. Adrian Colbert nearly intercepted Garoppolo down the left sideline on a pass intended for Aldrick Robinson.
11. Fred Warner intercepted a pass during 1-on-1 drills and also recorded a PBU on a pass down the left seam from C.J. Beathard to George Kittle.