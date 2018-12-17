10 Takeaways: 49ers 26, Seahawks 23 in Week 15

4. Richie James got some redemption and atoned for his fumbled punt two weeks ago against Seattle. After the Seahawks opening touchdown, James returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to the house. It was the 49ers first special teams touchdown since Week 1 of 2011 (Ted Ginn). James found a crease up the right sideline, made Sebastian Janikowski miss and sprinted the rest of the way to the goal line. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, James became the first 49ers rookie to return a kickoff for a touchdown since Amos Lawrence in 1981.

5. Nick Mullens completed 20-of-29 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown. It was a gutsy performance in which he absorbed several big hits from the Seahawks defense. Mullens' touchdown was a 41-yarder to a wide open Garrett Celek. His best pass was a 30-yard dime to Dante Pettis in the fourth quarter down the right sideline. Mullens wasn't perfect (he overthrew George Kittle twice in the first half that would have resulted in big plays), but he didn't turn the ball over and once again gave the 49ers a chance to win.