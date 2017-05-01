NaVorro Bowman Back at Full-strength, Embracing LB Competition

It wouldn’t be off base to call
After an Achilles tear cost Bowman the majority of his 2016 campaign, the linebacker is already back to full-speed during the team’s offseason program. But don’t color any of his teammates surprised. It’s just, “'Bow' being 'Bow',” as many of them put it this week.
“I’m a man of challenges,” Bowman said. “I overcome whatever comes on my plate. When I go down, it’s up to me whether or not I get back up.
Kyle Shanahan also reiterated that Bowman looks like the linebacker he’s seen on tape. However, a clean bill of health was just the first hurdle for Bowman to clear in 2017. In addition to his rigorous physical rehab, he’s being challenged with mastering a new defensive system.
Bowman has thrived as an inside linebacker in San Francisco’s 3-4 defense since 2010. This season will be his first in a 4-3 scheme. Unsurprisingly, the linebacker says he’s enjoying his new role in defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s one-gap scheme.
“I like it, I like it a lot,” Bowman said. “I’m able to fly around to the ball and make the plays that I know I will.”
But Bowman will have to earn his keep, just like every other player on the roster. Shanahan made it clear that, "Nobody is locked in at anything." Granted, established NFL veterans like Bowman and
San Francisco added depth at linebacker with free agents
“I won’t be on the sideline, let me tell you that right now,” Bowman said. “I’m committed to being the best linebacker I can be.”
“It was good to hear from him, to see that he had something to say and an idea of what he wanted to get across from me,” Bowman said, adding that he’s excited to play with the rookie. “Foster is bright. He’s definitely smart and has a lot more to learn. He’s a good guy in my book, and it’s exciting to have him on our team.”
Bowman didn’t want the phone call with Shanahan to last long, though, acknowledging that his head coach owed him nothing. Competition is part of the job description, even as a four-time All-Pro.
“I’ll compete with anyone – whether they’re 21 or 35. It doesn’t matter,” Bowman said. “I’m a guy who’s going to give my best effort. I have full confidence in my ability to play this game. I know how much I study this game, and I know how good I am.”
When you’re out at practice, it’s still readily apparent that No. 53 is still calling the shots on defense. Other’s go as he goes. So while specific roles are far from concrete, “Bow” continues to be “Bow”.
“It’s always great to lead guys and be an example of how you should work and how you should play,” he said. “The last couple years have been rough so we’re trying to bring back that identity.”