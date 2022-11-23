This Day in The Bay: Vanderbundt Scores Twice vs. Cowboys

Nov 23, 2022 at 01:00 AM
sf-logo.png
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
110922-TDB-FB

November 23, 1972

On this day, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Skip Vanderbundt scored two touchdowns in the 49ers victory over the Cowboys (31-10) on Thanksgiving Day.

The elusive linebacker got the 49ers on the scoreboard early after picking up a fumble and rushing the ball 73 yards to the end zone. In the fourth quarter, he intercepted a Craig Morton pass and returned it 22 yards for another touchdown. Vanderbundt joined the 49ers as a third-round draft choice from Oregon State in 1968 and played nine seasons in San Francisco.

