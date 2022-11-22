This Day in The Bay: Hearst Catches an 81-Yard Touchdown Pass

Nov 22, 2022 at 01:00 AM
sf-logo.png
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
110922-TDB-FB

November 22, 1998

On this day, San Francisco 49ers running back Garrison Hearst caught an 81-yard touchdown pass from Steve Young on the first play of the second half in San Francisco's 31-20 win over New Orleans at Candlestick Park.

It was the longest scoring reception of Hearst's remarkable career. Young fired four scoring passes in the game, including two to wide receiver Terrell Owens and one to wide receiver Jerry Rice. Hearst gained 90 yards on 25 carries against the Saints. He earned a Pro Bowl berth in 1998 after rushing for 1,570 yards.

