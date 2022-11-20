This Day in The Bay: Elvis Grbac Steps in for Steve Young

Nov 20, 2022 at 01:00 AM
sf-logo.png
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
110922-TDB-FB

November 20, 1995

On this day, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Elvis Grbac played in place of injured Steve Young.

Grbac completed 31-of-41 passes for 382 yards and four touchdowns as the 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins 44-20 at Joe Robbie Stadium. The 49ers selected Grbac out of Michigan with the eighth pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. During his three seasons in San Francisco from 1994-1996 he started nine games, leading the club to wins in six of them. Grbac threw 18 touchdown passes as a member of the 49ers.

