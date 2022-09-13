"I just always throw my Ts when I can celebrate for them," Hufanga said. "Just to continue to see my success, it's their success as well. It's not just one person, it's a thousand people behind me."

"My cousin told me I was getting drafted into the biggest Tongan community that there possibly is in the U.S.," Hufanga said. "The Bay Area has continued to be by my side and I'm just trying to reciprocate the energy and continue to do my best on the field... Football gives us a platform to represent our culture at its finest and the respect that we love to give. We just want to make sure our culture is heard and we just want to bring a good light and show people who we truly are."