Safeway Recipes: Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup

Jan 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Main Ingredients

  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 28-ounce can O Organics® Organic Diced Tomatoes
  • 4 cups O Organics® Chicken Broth
  • 1 can O Organics® Black Beans, drained
  • 1 can green chiles, drained
  • 2 teaspoons O Organics® Garlic Powder
  • 1 tablespoon O Organics® Chili Powder
  • 1 jalapeno, diced (optional)
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1-pound O Organics® Frozen Corn
  • 1 Open Nature® Whole Roasted Chicken, shredded
  • 2 teaspoons O Organics® Olive Oil

For Serving

  • O Organics® Tortilla Strips
  • O Organics® Mexican Shredded Cheese
  • O Organics® Cilantro
  • Sliced scallions
  • Lime slices
  • Avocado slices, optional
  • O Organics® Sour Cream

Cooking Instructions

Step 1 :: Stovetop Method (30 minutes)

Add olive oil to a large pot and add the diced onion and jalapeno (if using). Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes.

Step 2 :: Stovetop Method (30 minutes)

Add diced tomatoes, chicken broth, black beans, green chiles, garlic powder, chili powder, salt, and pepper to the pot. Stir together and bring to a boil. Reduce to a medium simmer and cook for 20 minutes, uncovered.

Step 3 :: Stovetop Method (30 minutes)

Add chicken and corn to the pot and simmer for another 10 minutes, or up to 2 hours on low heat if you have time. Taste the soup and season as needed.

Step 4 :: Stovetop Method (30 minutes)

Serve the soup hot and topped with tortilla chips, herbs, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Squeeze a slice of lime over the top if desired.

Step 5 :: Slow Cooker Method

Add a splash of olive oil to a skillet and add the diced onion and jalapeno (if using). Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, then pour the cooked onion and peppers into the slow cooker.

Step 6 :: Slow Cooker Method

Add all of the remaining ingredients to the slow cooker (except the toppings). Slow cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.

Step 7 :: Slow Cooker Method

Serve the soup hot and topped with tortilla chips, herbs, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Squeeze a slice of lime over top, if desired.

Step 8 :: Helpful Hints

The soup is meant to be thick and hearty, but if the soup is too thick after cooking, add a cup of water.

Step 9 :: Helpful Hints

Can be frozen if you have a lot left over.

