Safeway Recipes: Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup

Main Ingredients
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 28-ounce can O Organics® Organic Diced Tomatoes
- 4 cups O Organics® Chicken Broth
- 1 can O Organics® Black Beans, drained
- 1 can green chiles, drained
- 2 teaspoons O Organics® Garlic Powder
- 1 tablespoon O Organics® Chili Powder
- 1 jalapeno, diced (optional)
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1-pound O Organics® Frozen Corn
- 1 Open Nature® Whole Roasted Chicken, shredded
- 2 teaspoons O Organics® Olive Oil
For Serving
- O Organics® Tortilla Strips
- O Organics® Mexican Shredded Cheese
- O Organics® Cilantro
- Sliced scallions
- Lime slices
- Avocado slices, optional
- O Organics® Sour Cream
Cooking Instructions
Step 1 :: Stovetop Method (30 minutes)
Add olive oil to a large pot and add the diced onion and jalapeno (if using). Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes.
Step 2 :: Stovetop Method (30 minutes)
Add diced tomatoes, chicken broth, black beans, green chiles, garlic powder, chili powder, salt, and pepper to the pot. Stir together and bring to a boil. Reduce to a medium simmer and cook for 20 minutes, uncovered.
Step 3 :: Stovetop Method (30 minutes)
Add chicken and corn to the pot and simmer for another 10 minutes, or up to 2 hours on low heat if you have time. Taste the soup and season as needed.
Step 4 :: Stovetop Method (30 minutes)
Serve the soup hot and topped with tortilla chips, herbs, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Squeeze a slice of lime over the top if desired.
Step 5 :: Slow Cooker Method
Add a splash of olive oil to a skillet and add the diced onion and jalapeno (if using). Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, then pour the cooked onion and peppers into the slow cooker.
Step 6 :: Slow Cooker Method
Add all of the remaining ingredients to the slow cooker (except the toppings). Slow cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.
Step 7 :: Slow Cooker Method
Serve the soup hot and topped with tortilla chips, herbs, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Squeeze a slice of lime over top, if desired.
Step 8 :: Helpful Hints
The soup is meant to be thick and hearty, but if the soup is too thick after cooking, add a cup of water.
Step 9 :: Helpful Hints
Can be frozen if you have a lot left over.