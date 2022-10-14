Recipe of The Week: Sweet Potato Sliders

Oct 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Sweet_Potato_Sliders_HERO
TDG/Tri-Digital Group

Shop Now at Your Local Safeway

Order Online

Main Ingredients

  • 2 sweet potatoes (cut into 1/2 inch disks with skins on)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 lb. lean ground turkey
  • 1 (7 oz) can green chilis
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (divide)
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 green onions (cut into thin slices)
  • 1 avocado (mashed)

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450º. Place sweet potatoes in a large mixing bowl, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, tossing to coat. Transfer to baking sheet, placing in a single layer. Bake 18 to 22 minutes turning once halfway through, until tender. Remove from oven and let cool slightly.

Step 2

Combine turkey, diced green chilis, 1 teaspoon salt and pepper in medium mixing bowl. Portion into 10 equal patties. Cook in a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray over medium heat until internal temperature of 165º is reached, about 7-9 minutes.

Step 3

To assemble, place avocado mash on a sweet potato round and top with burger, green onion and additional sweet potato round. Repeat until all burgers are assembled. Serve immediately!

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

See All Recipes Here

Related Content

news

Recipe of the Week: Fresh Herb Beer Can Chicken

Try this take on an American barbecue classic. Dress a whole chicken with fresh herbs, then place it on a half-full beer can on the grill. In a little over an hour, you'll be ready to enjoy a juicy, flavorful bird.

news

Recipe of The Week: Crawfish Tacos with Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Salsa

Add a taste of Louisiana to your tacos with crawfish, a delicacy in the bayous of The Pelican State. Layered with veggies and dressed with a tangy, creamy avocado tomatillo salsa, you can't go wrong with this quick and tasty meal.

news

Recipe of The Week: Green Turkey Chili

This is a lean, tasty, turkey take on chili! Add drained and rinsed canned black beans if you want to make it a one-bowl meal.

news

Recipe of the Week: One Pan Salmon

Start the week on a healthy note! Cherry tomatoes, basil and red pepper flakes add color and flavor to sustainably caught, Waterfront BISTRO® Responsible Choice™ salmon fillets.

news

Recipe of the Week: Cheesy Florentine Mini-Meatball Pizzas

Enjoy these cheese-filled meatballs, made with Open Nature® ground turkey and O Organics® mozzarella cheese sticks, on a personal-serving-size pizza that's flavorful, nutritious and delicious!

news

Recipe of the Week: Ultimate Garlic Roast Beef Sandwich

Enjoy a roast for dinner, then make epic sandwiches the next day! Savory roast beef with onions and kale micro greens on crusty, toasted bread is a lunchtime delight.

news

Recipe of the Week: Hatch Chile Smoked Mac and Cheese with Cornbread Crust

Whip up this creamy, cheesy Hatch Chile mac and cheese for a seasonal dish with the perfect balance of flavor and heat.

Advertising