Recipe of The Week: Sweet Potato Sliders

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450º. Place sweet potatoes in a large mixing bowl, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, tossing to coat. Transfer to baking sheet, placing in a single layer. Bake 18 to 22 minutes turning once halfway through, until tender. Remove from oven and let cool slightly.

Step 2

Combine turkey, diced green chilis, 1 teaspoon salt and pepper in medium mixing bowl. Portion into 10 equal patties. Cook in a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray over medium heat until internal temperature of 165º is reached, about 7-9 minutes.

Step 3

To assemble, place avocado mash on a sweet potato round and top with burger, green onion and additional sweet potato round. Repeat until all burgers are assembled. Serve immediately!