Recipe of The Week: Sweet Potato Sliders

Main Ingredients
- 2 sweet potatoes (cut into 1/2 inch disks with skins on)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 lb. lean ground turkey
- 1 (7 oz) can green chilis
- 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (divide)
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 4 green onions (cut into thin slices)
- 1 avocado (mashed)
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450º. Place sweet potatoes in a large mixing bowl, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, tossing to coat. Transfer to baking sheet, placing in a single layer. Bake 18 to 22 minutes turning once halfway through, until tender. Remove from oven and let cool slightly.
Step 2
Combine turkey, diced green chilis, 1 teaspoon salt and pepper in medium mixing bowl. Portion into 10 equal patties. Cook in a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray over medium heat until internal temperature of 165º is reached, about 7-9 minutes.
Step 3
To assemble, place avocado mash on a sweet potato round and top with burger, green onion and additional sweet potato round. Repeat until all burgers are assembled. Serve immediately!
All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.