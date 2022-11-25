Recipe of The Week: Smokey Crawfish Dip

Nov 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Smokey_Crawfish_Dip_HERO
Tri-Digital Group/Tri-Digital Group

Main Ingredients

  • 1 cup crawfish tails (cooked and peeled)
  • 8 ounces cream cheese (softened)
  • ½ cup red onion (minced)
  • 1 dash lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon chipotle pepper en adobo (chopped)
  • 1 tablespoon chives (minced)
  • crackers or toast points

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Put crawfish tails in food processor, process to chop.

Step 2

Transfer to mixing bowl. Add cream cheese, red onion, lemon juice, and chipotle. Stir to incorporate ingredients.

Step 3

Transfer to small bowl. Chill until ready to serve.

Step 4

Garnish with chives and serve with crackers or toast points.

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

