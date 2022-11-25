Recipe of The Week: Smokey Crawfish Dip

Main Ingredients
- 1 cup crawfish tails (cooked and peeled)
- 8 ounces cream cheese (softened)
- ½ cup red onion (minced)
- 1 dash lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon chipotle pepper en adobo (chopped)
- 1 tablespoon chives (minced)
- crackers or toast points
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Put crawfish tails in food processor, process to chop.
Step 2
Transfer to mixing bowl. Add cream cheese, red onion, lemon juice, and chipotle. Stir to incorporate ingredients.
Step 3
Transfer to small bowl. Chill until ready to serve.
Step 4
Garnish with chives and serve with crackers or toast points.
All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.