Recipe of The Week: Salmon Teriyaki Lettuce Wraps

Main Ingredients
- 2 5-oz salmon filets (with skin removed) (preferably wild salmon)
- 2 Tbs Signature SELECT™ sesame & ginger Teriyaki marinade, Island teriyaki marinade (or similar) (plus 1 tablespoon if needed)
- 1/2 cup diced yellow or red bell pepper
- 8 Leaves O Organics® living butter lettuce, rinsed and patted dry with paper towels (green leaf, romaine or iceberg lettuce can be substituted)
- 1/2 cup jicama matchsticks (jicama cut into thin, 3-inch long strips)
- 2 green onions, white and green (sliced diagonally)
- 1/4 cup Snack Artist® dry roasted macadamia nuts, coarsely chopped (soy nuts or other nut can be substituted)
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Line a 9-inch baking dish with foil and preheat the broiler with rack positioned about 6 inches from the heat source.
Step 2
Coat the foil with cooking spray (or brush lightly with canola or extra virgin olive oil). Place two salmon filets on the foil and spread a tablespoon of marinade over each filet.
Step 3
Broil about 4 minutes, then turn filets. Spread the remaining tablespoon of marinade over the salmon filets. Broil additional 4 minutes or until salmon is cooked through at the thickest part of filet.
Step 4
Break up the salmon into small pieces in the baking dish and blend with the marinade/drippings in the dish. Stir in more teriyaki marinade, if needed (about a tablespoon). Add diced bell pepper and stir.
Step 5
To prepare each wrap, put several jicama matchsticks down the center of each leaf, add salmon mixture and then top with green onions and chopped macadamia nuts.
All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.