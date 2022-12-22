Recipe of The Week: Salmon Teriyaki Lettuce Wraps

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Line a 9-inch baking dish with foil and preheat the broiler with rack positioned about 6 inches from the heat source.

Step 2

Coat the foil with cooking spray (or brush lightly with canola or extra virgin olive oil). Place two salmon filets on the foil and spread a tablespoon of marinade over each filet.

Step 3

Broil about 4 minutes, then turn filets. Spread the remaining tablespoon of marinade over the salmon filets. Broil additional 4 minutes or until salmon is cooked through at the thickest part of filet.

Step 4

Break up the salmon into small pieces in the baking dish and blend with the marinade/drippings in the dish. Stir in more teriyaki marinade, if needed (about a tablespoon). Add diced bell pepper and stir.

Step 5

To prepare each wrap, put several jicama matchsticks down the center of each leaf, add salmon mixture and then top with green onions and chopped macadamia nuts.