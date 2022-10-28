Recipe of The Week: Organics White Cheddar Burger with Caramelized Onions

Oct 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Safeway-RecipeOfTheWeek (1)

Main Ingredients

  • 1 lb O Organics® ground beef
  • 1/2 tsp onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp dried rosemary
  • 1/4 tsp each salt & black pepper
  • 1 yellow onion (thinly sliced)
  • 1 Tbs O Organics extra virgin olive oil
  • 4 ounce O Organics White Cheddar Cheese block (shredded)
  • 4 O Organics large eggs
  • 4 hamburger buns
  • 4 romaine lettuce leaves
  • 4 large tomato slices
  • Nonstick cooking spray

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Mix first 3 ingredients well and form into 4 patties.

Step 2

Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add onions, stirring frequently cook until caramelized, 8 to 10 minutes. Set aside.

Step 3

Grill burgers on medium-high heat 4 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 165°.

Step 4

Top each burger with cheese and cook until cheese melts.

Step 5

Cook eggs in a skillet over medium heat until whites are solid and yolk is slightly runny, about 5 minutes.

Step 6

Assemble patty topped with egg on toasted buns, dress with lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onions.

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

