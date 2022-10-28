Recipe of The Week: Organics White Cheddar Burger with Caramelized Onions

Main Ingredients
- 1 lb O Organics® ground beef
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp dried rosemary
- 1/4 tsp each salt & black pepper
- 1 yellow onion (thinly sliced)
- 1 Tbs O Organics extra virgin olive oil
- 4 ounce O Organics White Cheddar Cheese block (shredded)
- 4 O Organics large eggs
- 4 hamburger buns
- 4 romaine lettuce leaves
- 4 large tomato slices
- Nonstick cooking spray
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Mix first 3 ingredients well and form into 4 patties.
Step 2
Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add onions, stirring frequently cook until caramelized, 8 to 10 minutes. Set aside.
Step 3
Grill burgers on medium-high heat 4 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 165°.
Step 4
Top each burger with cheese and cook until cheese melts.
Step 5
Cook eggs in a skillet over medium heat until whites are solid and yolk is slightly runny, about 5 minutes.
Step 6
Assemble patty topped with egg on toasted buns, dress with lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onions.
All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.