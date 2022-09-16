Recipe of The Week: One Pan Salmon

Sep 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM
One_Pan_Salmon_HERO

Main Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 small onion (chopped)
  • 3 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 20 cherry tomatoes
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 1 lemon (sliced)
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 12 ounces linguine
  • 4 (4 oz) Waterfront BISTRO® Salmon Fillets

Garnish

  • fresh grated Parmesan cheese
  • fresh torn basil *

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Preheat a 12-inch sauté pan to medium high heat. Add olive oil and onion, sautéing until onion is translucent.

Step 2

Add tomatoes, stirring occasionally, giving tomatoes time to get slightly charred and then burst.

Step 3

Add garlic and cook one minute.

Step 4

Pour in wine, scraping the bottom of the pan to pick up the brown bits. Add broth, lemon & seasonings.

Step 5

Add pasta and bring to a boil.

Step 6

Place salmon filets in and cover pan.

Step 7

Cook 7-9 minutes, until pasta is al dente, and salmon is pink. Top with fresh grated Parmesan cheese and basil.

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

