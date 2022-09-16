Recipe of The Week: One Pan Salmon

Main Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 small onion (chopped)
- 3 cloves garlic (minced)
- 20 cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 lemon (sliced)
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 12 ounces linguine
- 4 (4 oz) Waterfront BISTRO® Salmon Fillets
Garnish
- fresh grated Parmesan cheese
- fresh torn basil *
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Preheat a 12-inch sauté pan to medium high heat. Add olive oil and onion, sautéing until onion is translucent.
Step 2
Add tomatoes, stirring occasionally, giving tomatoes time to get slightly charred and then burst.
Step 3
Add garlic and cook one minute.
Step 4
Pour in wine, scraping the bottom of the pan to pick up the brown bits. Add broth, lemon & seasonings.
Step 5
Add pasta and bring to a boil.
Step 6
Place salmon filets in and cover pan.
Step 7
Cook 7-9 minutes, until pasta is al dente, and salmon is pink. Top with fresh grated Parmesan cheese and basil.
All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.