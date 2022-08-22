Morning Report: Three More 49ers Land on NFL Top 100

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 23.
New and Notable
George Kittle Voted NFL's 22nd Best Player
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been voted the 22nd best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.
Kittle was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled players ranked Nos. 50-21. The countdown will continue next week with a three-hour finale on Sunday, August 28th revealing the top 20 players starting at 5 p.m. PT.
Nick Bosa Voted NFL's 25th Best Player
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been voted the 25th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.
Bosa is entering his fourth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2019. The former first-round pick has appeared in 35 games over three seasons in San Francisco, notching 105 combined tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 24.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 3 passes defended and one interception he returned for 46 yards.
Fred Warner Voted NFL's 47th Best Player
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been voted the 47th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.
Warner, a three-year team captain, is entering his fifth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2018. The former third-round pick has appeared in 64 games over four seasons in San Francisco, notching 504 combined tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 25 passes defended, three interceptions and one interception returned for a touchdown.
Say Cheese
Quick Hits
On Saturday, the 49ers beat the Vikings 17-7, here are seven takeaways from the team's preseason contest.
The San Francisco 49ers today announced an agreement with Grupo Fórmula to provide the Mexican radio giant to broadcast all 49ers games on Radio Fórmula. The largest radio group in Mexico, Grupo Fórmula has also selected the 49ers as its only NFL partner for the launch of its new concept for sports news: Formula Deportes.
The San Francisco 49ers earned their very first road victory at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday night, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 17-7 in preseason Week 2. Here's what both teams had to say following the exhibition game.
In the Community
49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank teamed up with Nike to host the first-ever Girls Flag Football Jamboree led by the first-female NFL coach, Dr. Jen Welter and local Bay Area coaches