Morning Report: Previewing the Week 7 Matchup Against the Vikings

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 19th.
New and Notable
George Kittle: Changing the Narrative of the Tight End Position
With a star-studded offense with players such as Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey, it's become one of Kyle Shanahan's good problems of having "too many mouths to feed" when it comes to scheming the San Francisco 49ers offense and running up the numbers for each player's end-of-season stat lines.
Power Rankings: 49ers Remain Among NFL's Top Five Teams
The San Francisco 49ers perfect record is no more, but it appears Week 6 turned out to be the great equalizer in the NFL with both previously unbeaten teams suffering their first loss of the year on Sunday. The 49ers are still at the top of the NFC West and share a 5-1 record with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Off the Field: Joe Staley Visits 49ers First-Ever London Watch Party 🇬🇧
In Week 6, the San Francisco 49ers hosted their first-ever official London watch party to cheer on the team against the Cleveland Browns. 49ers legend Joe Staley visited the Broadleaf Pub & Restaurant located in the heart of London to meet the UK Faithful and root for San Francisco from across the pond.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Willie Snead IV celebrates his birthday on October 17.
