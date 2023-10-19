Morning Report: Previewing the Week 7 Matchup Against the Vikings

Power Rankings: 49ers Remain Among NFL's Top Five Teams

The San Francisco 49ers perfect record is no more, but it appears Week 6 turned out to be the great equalizer in the NFL with both previously unbeaten teams suffering their first loss of the year on Sunday. The 49ers are still at the top of the NFC West and share a 5-1 record with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.