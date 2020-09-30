Presented by

Morning Report: Brandon Aiyuk's Rookie of the Week Nomination, PFF Power Rankings

Sep 30, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 30.

New and Notable

Brandon Aiyuk Earns 'Rookie of the Week' Nomination

﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ was one of the (many) bright spots in Sunday's 36-9 victory over the New York Giants. The rookie finished the game with a team-leading 101 all-purpose yards, earning the wideout his first-career nomination for Pepsi's Rookie of the Week. Read More >>>

San Francisco 49ers Convene Multilateral Partnership to Drive Voter Awareness and Turnout in Upcoming Election

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday a multilateral partnership to make Levi's® Stadium a voting center for the November 3rd election in conjunction with the team's ongoing get out the vote efforts and the NFL Votes initiative to drive voter awareness and turnout. The 49ers have joined with California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, More Than A Vote, and founding partner Levi's® to ensure Sa

nta Clara County residents have a safe and easily accessible location to drop off their ballots, participate in early voting, or vote in-person on election day.

Pro Football Focus Power Rankings

Heading into Week 4 of the NFL season, analytics site Pro Football Focus released their weekly power rankings. Despite injuries to multiple key players throughout the 49ers roster, San Francisco landed in the third-overall spot and as the top-overall NFC team. Check out the Top 5 below.

En Espanol

Los San Francisco 49ers por segunda semana consecutiva, se enfrentó a un equipo de New York en el MetLife Stadium en New Jersey y por segunda semana consecutiva los 49ers les pasaron por encima, mejorando su marca a dos ganados y uno perdido. Cabe notar que aún sin contar con 11 de sus 22 jugadores titulares en contra de los New York Giants, los 49ers tuvieron una contundente victoria con un marcador de 36 a 9. Lee Mas >>>

--

Los 49ers derrotaron a Los Gigantes 36 a 9 en Nueva York. Mira el video completo a continuación 👇

--

Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramírez analizan las anotaciones del partido y la intercepción de Fred Warner. Ver Ahora >>>

Some Good News

