Joint Statement from Dr. Tim McAdams, Dr. Neal ElAttrache and the 49ers Medical Staff on Javon Kinlaw

Nov 05, 2021 at 03:30 PM

49ers defensive tackle ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ recently underwent successful surgery to repair his right knee. As persistent symptoms limited Javon's performance, we consulted with medical experts and determined that the best course of action was to perform surgery. Evaluation of the knee in surgery confirmed suspicions that the ACL had chronic changes that would be best treated with ACL reconstruction. This procedure gives him the best opportunity to make a full recovery and return to playing football in 2022.

