In My Own Words: Inside Fred Warner's First 49ers Training Camp

Jul 27, 2018 at 06:20 PM
Warner, Fred
Fred Warner

49ers Linebacker

49ers Take Back to School Photos

View the top images from the 49ers back to school photo shoot as players arrived to training camp.

DB Adrian Colbert
1 / 51

DB Adrian Colbert

T Joe Staley
2 / 51

T Joe Staley

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
3 / 51

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DL DeForest Buckner
4 / 51

DL DeForest Buckner

K Robbie Gould and P Bradley Pinion
5 / 51

K Robbie Gould and P Bradley Pinion

CB Richard Sherman
6 / 51

CB Richard Sherman

TE George Kittle
7 / 51

TE George Kittle

RB Matt Breida and OL Garry Gilliam
8 / 51

RB Matt Breida and OL Garry Gilliam

DL Arik Armstead
9 / 51

DL Arik Armstead

DB Tyvis Powell and CB Greg Mabin
10 / 51

DB Tyvis Powell and CB Greg Mabin

OL Laken Tomlinson
11 / 51

OL Laken Tomlinson

WR Aldrick Robinson
12 / 51

WR Aldrick Robinson

TE Garrett Celek
13 / 51

TE Garrett Celek

FB Kyle Juszczyk
14 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

G Joshua Garnett
15 / 51

G Joshua Garnett

LB Eli Harold
16 / 51

LB Eli Harold

TE Cole Hikutini
17 / 51

TE Cole Hikutini

WR Kendrick Bourne
18 / 51

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Pierre Garçon
19 / 51

WR Pierre Garçon

DL Jeremiah Attaochu
20 / 51

DL Jeremiah Attaochu

S Chanceller James
21 / 51

S Chanceller James

QB Nick Mullens
22 / 51

QB Nick Mullens

OL Darrell Williams Jr.
23 / 51

OL Darrell Williams Jr.

WR Steven Dunbar Jr.
24 / 51

WR Steven Dunbar Jr.

CB Emmanuel Moseley
25 / 51

CB Emmanuel Moseley

DL Niles Scott
26 / 51

DL Niles Scott

LB Dekoda Watson and DL D.J. Jones
27 / 51

LB Dekoda Watson and DL D.J. Jones

WR Marquise Goodwin
28 / 51

WR Marquise Goodwin

LB Brock Coyle
29 / 51

LB Brock Coyle

DB Jimmie Ward
30 / 51

DB Jimmie Ward

LB Malcolm Smith
31 / 51

LB Malcolm Smith

LB Reuben Foster
32 / 51

LB Reuben Foster

DL Solomon Thomas
33 / 51

DL Solomon Thomas

CB D.J. Reed Jr.
34 / 51

CB D.J. Reed Jr.

WR Trent Taylor
35 / 51

WR Trent Taylor

RB Jeremy McNichols
36 / 51

RB Jeremy McNichols

P Jeff Locke
37 / 51

P Jeff Locke

S Marcell Harris
38 / 51

S Marcell Harris

LB Fred Warner
39 / 51

LB Fred Warner

RB Raheem Mostert
40 / 51

RB Raheem Mostert

LS/TE Kyle Nelson
41 / 51

LS/TE Kyle Nelson

CB K'Waun Williams
42 / 51

CB K'Waun Williams

WR Aaron Burbridge
43 / 51

WR Aaron Burbridge

DB Tarvarius Moore
44 / 51

DB Tarvarius Moore

LB Pita Taumoepenu
45 / 51

LB Pita Taumoepenu

LB Mark Nzeocha
46 / 51

LB Mark Nzeocha

RB Joe Williams
47 / 51

RB Joe Williams

WR Max McCaffrey
48 / 51

WR Max McCaffrey

DL Cassius Marsh
49 / 51

DL Cassius Marsh

DL Ronald Blair III
50 / 51

DL Ronald Blair III

DT Jullian Taylor
51 / 51

DT Jullian Taylor

San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Fred Warner has agreed to document his first NFL training camp. Over the course of the next month, Warner will share a first-person account of his experiences. Below is his first blog entry regarding the time leading up to camp, report day and the first two days of practice.

--

I knew I wasn't in Provo, Utah anymore when I saw the price tag on apartment rentals in the Bay Area. That was new. My mom came out and helped me find one that was "reasonably" priced. I ended up picking a spot that was five minutes away from the facility. I spent the last week before camp working out here with guys like Eli Harold, Richard Sherman, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyle Juszczyk and a few other guys. That time was really important for me so I could get closer with some of the vets. We were all out there working together, and while we weren't fooling around, we still had fun with it and built those relationships.

That gave me more confidence. It's nice to know I can lean on those guys. There was one moment when Sherman came up to me in the locker room after one of our workouts. He sat down and asked me point blank: "What do you want to get out of this year." He picked my brain to see where I was at. He told me that regardless of where I stand on the depth chart on defense, I've got to earn my role through special teams. Then when I get my chance, I need to be ready to go on defense. That was pretty cool for him to take an interest in me like that. That's the kind of guy Sherm is. He sees how badly I want this, and he told me he's here to help me along the way. I couldn't have asked for a better situation

You could tell everyone was excited when they arrived on report day. All these guys like to have fun and work hard. I had an expectation for when I got into the league that guys, since it is a business, would kind of be more to themselves. I was surprised to see how open this team is. The guys here don't just talk about it, they are about it. You can see why some of the veterans say this is the best locker room they've been around. Everybody is close from what I can tell, and we like to have fun while we work.

Photos: 49ers Arrive for Training Camp

Take a look at the top images as the 2018 49ers reported for training camp.

RB Jerick McKinnon
1 / 44

RB Jerick McKinnon

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
2 / 44

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Pierre Garçon
3 / 44

WR Pierre Garçon

WR Kendrick Bourne
4 / 44

WR Kendrick Bourne

DL DeForest Buckner
5 / 44

DL DeForest Buckner

DL Solomon Thomas
6 / 44

DL Solomon Thomas

T Mike McGlinchey
7 / 44

T Mike McGlinchey

CB Richard Sherman
8 / 44

CB Richard Sherman

RB Jeremy McNichols
9 / 44

RB Jeremy McNichols

DL Jeremiah Attaochu
10 / 44

DL Jeremiah Attaochu

LB Eli Harold
11 / 44

LB Eli Harold

S Chanceller James
12 / 44

S Chanceller James

OL Coleman Shelton
13 / 44

OL Coleman Shelton

RB Raheem Mostert
14 / 44

RB Raheem Mostert

WR Marquise Goodwin
15 / 44

WR Marquise Goodwin

WR Steven Dunbar Jr.
16 / 44

WR Steven Dunbar Jr.

DT Jullian Taylor
17 / 44

DT Jullian Taylor

LB Malcolm Smith
18 / 44

LB Malcolm Smith

RB Jeremy McNichols
19 / 44

RB Jeremy McNichols

DL Sheldon Day
20 / 44

DL Sheldon Day

2018 49ers
21 / 44

2018 49ers

CB K'Waun Williams and S Terrell Williams
22 / 44

CB K'Waun Williams and S Terrell Williams

TE Garrett Celek
23 / 44

TE Garrett Celek

S Corey Griffin and CB Tarvarus McFadden
24 / 44

S Corey Griffin and CB Tarvarus McFadden

NT Earl Mitchell
25 / 44

NT Earl Mitchell

CB Richard Sherman and NT Earl Mitchell
26 / 44

CB Richard Sherman and NT Earl Mitchell

DB Tyvis Powell and CB Greg Mabin
27 / 44

DB Tyvis Powell and CB Greg Mabin

P Jeff Locke
28 / 44

P Jeff Locke

LS/TE Kyle Nelson
29 / 44

LS/TE Kyle Nelson

OL Erik Magnuson
30 / 44

OL Erik Magnuson

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
31 / 44

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DB Adrian Colbert
32 / 44

DB Adrian Colbert

DB Jimmie Ward
33 / 44

DB Jimmie Ward

QB Nick Mullens
34 / 44

QB Nick Mullens

2018 49ers
35 / 44

2018 49ers

LB Mark Nzeocha and LB Brock Coyle
36 / 44

LB Mark Nzeocha and LB Brock Coyle

DL Ronald Blair III
37 / 44

DL Ronald Blair III

2018 49ers
38 / 44

2018 49ers

OL Garry Gilliam
39 / 44

OL Garry Gilliam

DL Cassius Marsh
40 / 44

DL Cassius Marsh

DL Niles Scott, LB Reuben Foster and DT Jullian Taylor
41 / 44

DL Niles Scott, LB Reuben Foster and DT Jullian Taylor

DL Cassius Marsh and RB Joe Williams
42 / 44

DL Cassius Marsh and RB Joe Williams

LB Dekoda Watson
43 / 44

LB Dekoda Watson

T Joe Staley
44 / 44

T Joe Staley

This whole process has been kind of surreal, even through OTAs and minicamp. It's cliché, but I'm just trying to take it one day at a time. Reporting for training camp was just another day. Coach Shanahan spent time talking about the expectations surrounding the team. Everyone thinks we're going to do this or that just because of how we finished last season. He wanted to make sure that everyone was on the same page. We haven't done anything yet. This is a clean slate and we have to work our tails off day in and day out because that's what all the other teams are doing.

That night I moved into the team hotel. Kentavius Street is my roommate. He's obviously in a special situation since he tore his ACL during the draft process and hasn't been able to do much besides rehab. But he's cool. He's a quiet dude, and I'm kind of the same way. When we get back to the room we've been ready to crash. He's a great roommate to have. He doesn't snore so that's nice.

When it came time for our first practice on Thursday, I just wanted to pick up where I left off after OTAs. I wanted to make sure I was crisp in my fundamentals and that I was running to the ball. Everybody had those first-day jitters, but you don't want to get too amped up because you need to be consistent throughout all of camp. I thought I had a pretty good first day. Obviously there's always things you can work on, but it went well overall.

Right now I'm playing MIKE linebacker, which is a completely new position to me. It's a 180 from what I did in college. At BYU, I was out in space, playing an outside linebacker role that was almost like a nickel. Now I'm playing MIKE, where not only am I having to make different reads from behind the line of scrimmage – reading guards, fullbacks and running backs – but also take command of the defense and make all the calls. I feel like it's a natural position for me, though. I've been able to feel it out pretty well. I'm getting comfortable with my job but also everyone else's role on the defense. I love it so far. I think it's exactly where I'm supposed to be.

After our first practice, we watched the film to clean up what we did wrong. I think Coach Saleh was pleased. Our biggest thing is being sound in our technique and creating turnovers. Coach Meek (inside linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans) told us that we had a good first day. He always tells me to make sure to ask a lot of questions. He wants to make sure I understand everything so I can play faster.

The vibe in our linebackers' room is pretty loose. But at the same time we get down to business and take our jobs seriously. We call ourselves the "CEOs" because we know we're the ones who bring the energy to the defense. Our whole defense is just young and hungry. Us as a defense, we feel like we've got a great group. We're ready to prove our worth. We're establishing that culture and building on it every day.

Day 2 was another strong day for the defense. I think I played better on Friday – a little faster than I did on Thursday. I still had some missed assignments and need to change a couple of things, but for the most part I felt pretty good. Our defense as a whole had a strong practice on Friday. Coach Shanahan let us know that at the end of practice. We want to do that every day.

Saturday will be our first padded practice, and I absolutely can't wait. I feel like throughout the whole draft process, everybody was discussing whether I was going to be a physical player or not at the next level. This is going to be my first chance to show them what I've got. It's time to get it. Stay tuned…

Photos of San Francisco 49ers 2018 Training Camp: July 26

View the top images from the first practice of 2018 training camp presented by SAP.

2018 49ers
1 / 67

2018 49ers

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
2 / 67

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

T Joe Staley
3 / 67

T Joe Staley

RB Jerick McKinnon and FB Kyle Juszczyk
4 / 67

RB Jerick McKinnon and FB Kyle Juszczyk

DL Ronald Blair III
5 / 67

DL Ronald Blair III

TE Cole Hikutini
6 / 67

TE Cole Hikutini

LB Brock Coyle and LB Reuben Foster
7 / 67

LB Brock Coyle and LB Reuben Foster

CB D.J. Reed Jr.
8 / 67

CB D.J. Reed Jr.

DL Will Sutton
9 / 67

DL Will Sutton

DL Sheldon Day
10 / 67

DL Sheldon Day

49ers Faithful
11 / 67

49ers Faithful

CB Ahkello Witherspoon
12 / 67

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

DL Arik Armstead
13 / 67

DL Arik Armstead

OL Najee Toran and DL Niles Scott
14 / 67

OL Najee Toran and DL Niles Scott

CB Greg Mabin
15 / 67

CB Greg Mabin

2018 49ers
16 / 67

2018 49ers

49ers Faithful
17 / 67

49ers Faithful

LB Reuben Foster, LB Korey Toomer, LB Fred Warner, LB Malcolm Smith and LB Elijah Lee at Community Corner
18 / 67

LB Reuben Foster, LB Korey Toomer, LB Fred Warner, LB Malcolm Smith and LB Elijah Lee at Community Corner

CB D.J. Reed Jr.
19 / 67

CB D.J. Reed Jr.

S Jaquiski Tartt
20 / 67

S Jaquiski Tartt

WR Kendrick Bourne
21 / 67

WR Kendrick Bourne

OL Andrew Lauderdale
22 / 67

OL Andrew Lauderdale

2018 49ers
23 / 67

2018 49ers

LB Mark Nzeocha
24 / 67

LB Mark Nzeocha

49ers Faithful
25 / 67

49ers Faithful

DL Solomon Thomas
26 / 67

DL Solomon Thomas

OL Darrell Williams Jr.
27 / 67

OL Darrell Williams Jr.

LB Elijah Lee, LB Brock Coyle and LB Fred Warner
28 / 67

LB Elijah Lee, LB Brock Coyle and LB Fred Warner

DL Arik Armstead
29 / 67

DL Arik Armstead

LB Pita Taumoepenu
30 / 67

LB Pita Taumoepenu

QB Jack Heneghan
31 / 67

QB Jack Heneghan

DB Tyvis Powell
32 / 67

DB Tyvis Powell

S Chanceller James
33 / 67

S Chanceller James

2018 49ers
34 / 67

2018 49ers

FB Kyle Juszczyk
35 / 67

FB Kyle Juszczyk

49ers Offense
36 / 67

49ers Offense

CB Richard Sherman
37 / 67

CB Richard Sherman

OL Alan Knott and OL Erik Magnuson
38 / 67

OL Alan Knott and OL Erik Magnuson

WR Marquise Goodwin
39 / 67

WR Marquise Goodwin

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
40 / 67

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Steven Dunbar Jr.
41 / 67

WR Steven Dunbar Jr.

WR Pierre Garçon
42 / 67

WR Pierre Garçon

RB Jeremy McNichols
43 / 67

RB Jeremy McNichols

RB Raheem Mostert, WR Aaron Burbridge and LS/TE Kyle Nelson
44 / 67

RB Raheem Mostert, WR Aaron Burbridge and LS/TE Kyle Nelson

G Joshua Garnett and OL Garry Gilliam
45 / 67

G Joshua Garnett and OL Garry Gilliam

LB Brock Coyle
46 / 67

LB Brock Coyle

RB Jerick McKinnon
47 / 67

RB Jerick McKinnon

QB C.J. Beathard
48 / 67

QB C.J. Beathard

QB Nick Mullens
49 / 67

QB Nick Mullens

DL Solomon Thomas
50 / 67

DL Solomon Thomas

49ers Faithful
51 / 67

49ers Faithful

DL Niles Scott
52 / 67

DL Niles Scott

T Mike McGlinchey and 49ers Faithful
53 / 67

T Mike McGlinchey and 49ers Faithful

LB Fred Warner, LB Brock Coyle, CB Greg Mabin and 49ers Faithful
54 / 67

LB Fred Warner, LB Brock Coyle, CB Greg Mabin and 49ers Faithful

WR Marquise Goodwin and 49ers Faithful
55 / 67

WR Marquise Goodwin and 49ers Faithful

DB Adrian Colbert and 49ers Faithful
56 / 67

DB Adrian Colbert and 49ers Faithful

LB Korey Toomer
57 / 67

LB Korey Toomer

CB Emmanuel Moseley
58 / 67

CB Emmanuel Moseley

T Mike McGlinchey
59 / 67

T Mike McGlinchey

DB Adrian Colbert and S Jaquiski Tartt
60 / 67

DB Adrian Colbert and S Jaquiski Tartt

S Chanceller James
61 / 67

S Chanceller James

QB Nick Mullens
62 / 67

QB Nick Mullens

CB C.J. Goodwin
63 / 67

CB C.J. Goodwin

CB K'Waun Williams
64 / 67

CB K'Waun Williams

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
65 / 67

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

CB Ahkello Witherspoon
66 / 67

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

FB Kyle Juszczyk
67 / 67

FB Kyle Juszczyk

