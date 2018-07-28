In My Own Words: Inside Fred Warner's First 49ers Training Camp

San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Fred Warner has agreed to document his first NFL training camp. Over the course of the next month, Warner will share a first-person account of his experiences. Below is his first blog entry regarding the time leading up to camp, report day and the first two days of practice.

--

I knew I wasn't in Provo, Utah anymore when I saw the price tag on apartment rentals in the Bay Area. That was new. My mom came out and helped me find one that was "reasonably" priced. I ended up picking a spot that was five minutes away from the facility. I spent the last week before camp working out here with guys like Eli Harold, Richard Sherman, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyle Juszczyk and a few other guys. That time was really important for me so I could get closer with some of the vets. We were all out there working together, and while we weren't fooling around, we still had fun with it and built those relationships.

That gave me more confidence. It's nice to know I can lean on those guys. There was one moment when Sherman came up to me in the locker room after one of our workouts. He sat down and asked me point blank: "What do you want to get out of this year." He picked my brain to see where I was at. He told me that regardless of where I stand on the depth chart on defense, I've got to earn my role through special teams. Then when I get my chance, I need to be ready to go on defense. That was pretty cool for him to take an interest in me like that. That's the kind of guy Sherm is. He sees how badly I want this, and he told me he's here to help me along the way. I couldn't have asked for a better situation