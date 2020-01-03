Kittle, Sherman, Buckner Earn AP All-Pro Honors

Congrats are in order for three members of the San Francisco 49ers at the close of the 2019 regular season. George Kittle, Richard Sherman and DeForest Buckner were all named to the Associated Press 2019 NFL All-Pro list. Kittle earned his first ever first team All-Pro honors, becoming the first 49ers player to be named to the first team since linebacker NaVorro Bowman in 2015.

In 2018, Kittle earned a spot on the All-Pro second team behind Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce following his record-breaking campaign where he surpassed the NFL single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end (1,377 yards).

Kittle became the first tight end in franchise history to record multiple 1,000-yard seasons, finishing the regular season with 1,053 yards on 85 receptions for an average of 12.4 yards per reception and five touchdowns in 2019.

Sherman, who owns four All-Pro designations throughout his nine year NFL career (3x first team), was named to the 2019 All-Pro second team. Two seasons removed from a season-ending Achilles tear, Sherman has allowed an average of 0.44 receiving yards per snap in coverage this season, the best among cornerbacks and best of his entire NFL career.

Sherman registered three interceptions, one for a touchdown, 11 passes defended, 61 total tackles and two tackles for loss in 15 games in 2019.

Buckner earned his first-career All-Pro honors, being named to the second team. Starting all 16 games for the third-straight year, Buckner finished the regular season with 7.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 61 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two passes defended, a career-high four fumble recoveries and his first-career defensive touchdown.

This marks the first time since 2013 that multiple 49ers have been named to the All-Pro team (LB NaVorro Bowman - first team; LB Ahmad Brooks - second team; TE Vernon Davis - second team; DT Justin Smith -second team; T Joe Staley - second team)

Kittle and Sherman were named as starters in this year's Pro Bowl. Buckner was named as an alternate to the NFL's All-star game.