Former 49ers Linebacker Ed Beard Passes Away

Jan 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM

The San Francisco 49ers organization mourns the loss of 49ers alumnus Ed Beard who passed away on Monday at the age of 83.

Beard was drafted by San Francisco in the 1964 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons with the 49ers. Playing at linebacker and special teams from 1965 to 1972, Beard played in 97 games.

The 49ers alumnus was also the first special teams captain in NFL history. After Beard's career was cut short by injuries, he served as a linebackers coach for the 49ers and New Orleans Saints, and later became defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

In 1971, Beard received the 49ers most prestigious annual honor, the Len Eshmont Award. The honor has been given each year to the 49ers player who best exemplifies the "inspirational and courageous play" of Len Eshmont.

Born December 9, 1939 in Fredericksburg, VA, Beard was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.

