Transcripts: 49ers Fifth Round Draft Pick Colton McKivitz Media Availability

I know that you're watching alone in Arizona. Were you able to FaceTime with your parents and did your mom have her draft board ready to go?

"Oh yeah. Yeah, she had it and I know she was getting a little nervous and then I was able to do some scrambling around when I got the Zoom meeting from the coaching staff and get them on the line as well. So, we're pretty excited for what's to come."

I'm just wondering, your draft analysis says that some teams were looking at you as a tackle and some as a guard. Just wondering if you knew what the 49ers were eyeing as?

"I had no idea actually. I didn't really have a whole lot of contact with them after the Combine and leading up to this. So, it was a pretty big surprise to get a call from them actually."

Do you have experience playing at guard?