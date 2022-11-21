Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Week 11)

Nov 21, 2022 at 03:30 PM
Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 11 matchup at Estadio Azteca.

Game Information

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals
  • Monday, November 21, 2022
  • Estadio Azteca

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 61
  • Series Record: 49ers lead the series 32-29
  • 49ers Away Record vs. Cardinals: Arizona leads the series 15-14

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Arizona Cardinals

Head Coach: Kliff Kingsbury

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Travel Images

49ers Players Travel to Mexico City for Week 11 vs. Cardinals

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Mexico City to face the Arizona Cardinals, presented by United.

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

LS Taybor Pepper
LS Taybor Pepper

S George Odum
S George Odum

DL Drake Jackson
DL Drake Jackson

LB Oren Burks
LB Oren Burks

P Mitch Wishnowsky
P Mitch Wishnowsky

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

LB Curtis Robinson
LB Curtis Robinson

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

DL Kemoko Turay
DL Kemoko Turay

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

LS Taybor Pepper
LS Taybor Pepper

OL Jake Brendel, OL Colton McKivitz, QB Trey Lance
OL Jake Brendel, OL Colton McKivitz, QB Trey Lance

CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

WR Danny Gray
WR Danny Gray

OL Jason Poe
OL Jason Poe

RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Elijah Mitchell

CB Dontae Johnson
CB Dontae Johnson

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

OL Alfredo Gutierrez
OL Alfredo Gutierrez

TE Ross Dwelley
TE Ross Dwelley

RB Tyrion Davis-Price
RB Tyrion Davis-Price

WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

FB Kyle Juszczyk
FB Kyle Juszczyk

T Mike McGlinchey
T Mike McGlinchey

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

