Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Week 11)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 11 matchup at Estadio Azteca.
Game Information
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Monday, November 21, 2022
- Estadio Azteca
About the Matchup
- Total Matchups: 61
- Series Record: 49ers lead the series 32-29
- 49ers Away Record vs. Cardinals: Arizona leads the series 15-14
San Francisco 49ers
Head coach: Kyle Shanahan
Players to watch:
Offense
Defense
Arizona Cardinals
Head Coach: Kliff Kingsbury
Players to watch:
Offense
- QB Kyler Murray
- WR A.J. Green
- TE Zach Ertz
- RB James Conner
Defense
Travel Images
Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Mexico City to face the Arizona Cardinals, presented by United.