49ers to Host Job Fair for Gameday Employment Opportunities

Jul 12, 2021 at 03:30 PM
NowHiring-SeasonalPositions-2021

In preparation for the NFL season, the 49ers and Levi's® Stadium are hiring new employees to fill open positions with gameday-related departments and service partners. As the 49ers continue their preparations to welcome fans back in full capacity this fall, now is the perfect time to apply for a gameday position and contribute to the award-winning fan experience at Levi's® Stadium.

The "Playmaker Job Fair" will provide opportunities to learn about the various jobs available. The job fair will involve all gameday employment departments including janitorial/housekeeping, retail, parking, security, concessions and more. Applicants must be 18 years or older.

Meet hiring managers at Levi's® Stadium from 10am-2pm PT on Saturday, July 17th. Parking is available in Red Lot 1. Enter the job fair through Michael Mina's at Gate F.

Applications are currently open online at 49ers.com/employment.

