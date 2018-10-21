49ers Starting CBs Richard Sherman, Jimmie Ward Both Out in Week 7

Oct 21, 2018 at 12:05 PM

The San Francisco 49ers will be without both of their starting quarterbacks on Sunday as Richard Sherman (calf) and Jimmie Ward (hamstring) are inactive in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. Both corners will be missing their second game of the season.

That means Ahkello Witherspoon and Greg Mabin are likely to be starting against the Rams high-powered passing attack.

Here's the full list of inactives for San Francisco:

  • Richard Sherman
  • Jimmie Ward
  • Dante Pettis
  • Joshua Garnett
  • Jullian Taylor
  • Shon Coleman
  • D.J. Jones

The Rams will be without starting wide receiver Cooper Kupp which means that San Francisco's secondary will see healthy doses of Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks.

