49ers Sign WR Francies; Release DL Oshinowo

The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of WR Chris Francies. Terms of the contract were not announced by the team. The team also announced they have released DL Babatunde Oshinowo.

Francies (6-1, 203) was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2006 by the Green Bay Packers out of Texas-El Paso. In 2006, Francies played in seven games for the Packers and posted two receptions for 16 yards. The following season, he spent time between Green Bay's practice squad and active roster, appearing in one game. In 2008, Francies served on New Orleans practice squad for the final six weeks of the season.