49ers PREP Selects Willie Augenstein as Player of the Week

As we welcome back high school varsity football, this week's 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank is awarded to Willie Augenstein for his excellent performance on the field against the Cupertino Pioneers.

Willie Augenstein (#9) led the Branham offense at quarterback with 365 total yards and four total touchdowns. On the passing side, he went 15-20 with 181 yards and one touchdown. He was also able to showcase his running ability with 13 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6'3", 200 lb quarterback has become a true leader for this Branham football team. He loves to make a statement through his play and by encouraging his teammates with positive words. One of his most memorable plays of the night came in the 2nd quarter right before halftime. On a design run, Augenstein went up the middle and bounced outside for a 78-yard touchdown to get his team on the board.

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Branham High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.