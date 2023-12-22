49ers PREP Selects Oscar Fabit as Coach of the Week

The much-anticipated clash between the Carlmont Scots and the Mills Vikings lived up to its hype, pitting two of the Bay Area's top teams against each other. Heading into the game, Carlmont's head coach, Oscar Fabit, foresaw a fierce defensive battle. He remarked, "We were well aware that we were facing a formidable defensive team – one with a solid foundation. We prepared diligently and were fully prepared."

Their readiness shone through, as Carlmont held Mills to just one offensive touchdown, securing a hard-fought 12-7 victory.

Coach Fabit attributed his team's victory to the collective effort of the entire team, with a special nod to the two-way star, Ale Nelson.

"Ale delivered two crucial touchdowns on the offensive front," Fabit said. "She caught a 10-yard pass and took it all the way to the end zone, sealing the victory for us."

Carlmont concluded the season with a flawless 10-0 record.

Having spent five years at Carlmont, this marked Coach Fabit's inaugural season leading the Girls Flag Football Program. Fabit extended his appreciation to those who paved the way for him, his coaches during his high school and college playing days and those who provided him with a significant coaching opportunity at the junior college level at the College of San Mateo. In addition to his coaching role, Fabit serves as a teacher at Carlmont, and when the chance to lead the flag football program arose, he eagerly seized it. He expressed his motivation, saying, "I have two daughters, and I wanted to help create opportunities for all girls to experience this wonderful game. We have two primary program goals: to establish a championship-quality team and to nurture player development." Coach Fabit is on the right path, aspiring to pass on his knowledge to the future generations of flag football players for years to come.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Fabit will receive a $1,000 grant for the Carlmont Flag Football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Fabit will also be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday.