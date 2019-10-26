49ers PREP selects Marcus Reese of Oak Grove High School as the Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank

The Oak Grove Eagles were able to defeat the Santa Teresa Saints on Friday Night, to a score of 23-9. This was a great conference matchup between two rival schools! The Eagles started the game off strong holding the only points on the board in the first half of the game. With 10 minutes to go in the 4th quarter, the Eagles sealed the victory with an 87-yard kick return for a touchdown.

After graduating from The University of California, Los Angeles(UCLA) Coach Reese spent three years playing football for the Chicago Bears as a linebacker. Coach Reese returned to his high school alma mater to begin his coaching career in 2013 and is currently in his second year as head coach. Reese hopes to make a difference through his career. "I love the game of football and helping our youth" said Reese. "I want to help these kids not only be better student-athletes, but better people."

For a minimum of three hours a week, Coach Reese and his coaching staff hold a study hall for their athletes to ensure they are making academics a priority. Outside of football, Coach Reese is also a track & field coach and a Physical Education teacher. In his free time, Reese likes to spend time outdoors with his wife and two kids.

When asked what being named the Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week means to him, Coach Reese said, "this line of work takes a whole staff and gets little appreciation, so it's nice to be recognized." Coach Reese expects the team to treat every game like a championship game going forward and hopes to continue on to playoffs.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Reese will receive a $1,000 grant for the Oak Grove football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Reese will also be invited to visit the SAP Performance Facility to watch a closed practice where 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will officially present him with his award. Reese will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday's at 6 & 10 p.m. on NBC Sports California, which will continue to air throughout the week.