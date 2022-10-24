49ers PREP Selects Luke Duncan as Player of the Week 7

The Miramonte Matadors went into Friday night's matchup with the Northgate Broncos ready for a hard-fought, highly contested game. This is a common theme across matchups in the Diablo Athletic League Valley Conference. After a back-and-forth contest, Miramonte ended up on the winning end, pulling out the 43-35 victory to beat the Broncos of Northgate and stay in control of their fate in league play.

Senior quarterback Luke Duncan played a vital part in the victory, throwing for 369 yards and four touchdowns. Duncan remained cool and calm under center, leading the Matadors to victory.

Head coach Jack Schram credits his senior quarterback for his leadership on the field. "Luke has the authority to audible on the field and flip plays. It is like having another coach in the huddle," said Schram.

The highly touted quarterback knows he must compete every day on and off the field to maintain the success the Matadors have accomplished thus far in the season. "He is the total package in school, in the community and on the field. He embodies what it is to be a high school student-athlete," said Schram.

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Miramonte High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.